2 13-year-old-boys charged in string of DC carjackings

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 5, 2021, 2:09 PM

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with a string of recent armed carjackings in D.C.

The D.C. police said in a statement that the boys, who live in Northwest and Southeast, approached drivers with a gun and stole their cars on three occasions:

  • Friday, Aug. 27, at about 7:15 p.m. on V Street Northwest, between Rhode Island Avenue and St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery;
  • Monday, Aug. 30, at about 9:20 p.m. on Half Street Southeast between 695 and Nationals Park;
  • Tuesday, Aug. 31, at about 8:45 p.m. about a quarter-mile away on Fourth Street Southeast.

On Friday, Sept. 3, the two tried to do the same on Delaware Avenue Southwest, also near Nationals Park, at about 2:15 p.m.; they ran off after threatening the driver, the police said. A few minutes later, they carjacked a driver a block away on G Street Southwest, but were caught and arrested, the police said.

The police said they found a BB gun during the arrest; the teens are facing charges of carjacking, armed robbery and theft.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

