2 13-year-old-boys charged in string of DC carjackings

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with a string of recent armed carjackings in D.C.

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with a string of recent armed carjackings in D.C.

The D.C. police said in a statement that the boys, who live in Northwest and Southeast, approached drivers with a gun and stole their cars on three occasions:

Friday, Aug. 27, at about 7:15 p.m. on V Street Northwest, between Rhode Island Avenue and St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery;

Monday, Aug. 30, at about 9:20 p.m. on Half Street Southeast between 695 and Nationals Park;

Tuesday, Aug. 31, at about 8:45 p.m. about a quarter-mile away on Fourth Street Southeast.

On Friday, Sept. 3, the two tried to do the same on Delaware Avenue Southwest, also near Nationals Park, at about 2:15 p.m.; they ran off after threatening the driver, the police said. A few minutes later, they carjacked a driver a block away on G Street Southwest, but were caught and arrested, the police said.

The police said they found a BB gun during the arrest; the teens are facing charges of carjacking, armed robbery and theft.