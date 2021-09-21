The lack of COVID testing, unclear quarantine protocols and communication, and the lack of a virtual option were consistent themes among the few dozen parents who testified Tuesday as part of a D.C. Council roundtable on how schools have handled in-person learning so far.

The D.C. Council has been meeting Tuesday afternoon as a Committee of the Whole to get an idea of how the first few weeks of in-person learning are going during the third school year the pandemic has impacted.

The answer from several parents: badly.

From Aug. 29 to last Wednesday, 295 COVID cases have been reported in schools, according to the latest District data.

That number is likely to spike soon, parent Tyesha Andrews said, because “winter is coming, which means flu season and COVID are about to flourish.”

The current policy of allowing virtual learning only for kids with a doctor’s note is unrealistic, she said.

“It is foolish, impractical, unreasonable and insensitive to send children who cannot be vaccinated back to school and person mandatorily,” said Andrews, who has children attending Plummer Elementary and Jefferson Middle Academy.

Another frustrated parent who testified, Alexandra Simbana, said she is still recovering from a bout with COVID that put her in the hospital for nine days. She is now immunocompromised, she explained, and because “quarantine and isolation protocols seem to have been designed by someone who’s never been in a fourth grade classroom,” her daughter is now learning from home.

“This would be easier if the mayor had had not prohibited our schools from establishing a virtual option,” said Simbana, who also called for expanded COVID testing, more transparency and making outdoor lunches available to all students.

Nura Green Lane, who identified herself as a “pissed-off parent” from Ward 7, added that D.C. Public Schools need to provide kids with the hardware and support necessary for virtual learning.

In addition, she called for extending the use of school nurses to COVID testing and vaccinations. She also called for changes to school policy regarding unexplained absences.

“As it stands, five unexplained absences trigger a letter. Ten days or more trigger an alert to child protective services for educational neglect. My son was sent home already, and he just returned on Monday for quarantine.”

Lane also pointed out that the hearing she was testifying in was not being done in-person.

“The irony is we are conducting this hearing virtually, but our children are in person learning who mostly are unvaccinated,” she said.

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee and other top D.C. education officials are scheduled to speak later Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

