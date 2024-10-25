Martha’s Table is giving away 3,000 winter coats in Southeast DC

On Saturday, Martha’s Table is giving away 3,000 winter coats to families in Southeast D.C.

The annual winter coat giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 2375 Elvans Road SE. On site, there will be new and gently-used coats for men, women and children, along with winter accessories, free of cost.

“We really want to support people who are hardworking families, and they deserve something new and feeling good this winter and nice and warm,” said Mei Powers, chief development and communications officer at Martha’s Table.

Each family can select up to four coats. To make the event happen, Martha’s Table took donations from people in the community who either dropped items off or purchased something on their Amazon wish list.

“Coats are just the beginning,” Powers said. “We want people to know there’s a whole lot more at Martha’s Table. If they want to access food, if they want to access physical fitness classes, or emotional wellness classes, or parenting support classes, or career training, all of those things are at Martha’s Table.”

Martha’s Table has served the community for 45 years with the mission to support strong children, families and communities by providing a range of programs focused on areas such as education and health and wellness.

Martha’s Table also invites the community to visit its no-cost boutique in Anacostia to shop for baby clothing, school uniforms, work clothes and more. For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit Martha’s Table’s website.

