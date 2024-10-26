Beat it, Bigfoot: DC has the Metro Monster

The Pacific Northwest has the legend of Bigfoot. The Loch Ness Monster makes its home in Scotland. But did you know D.C. has its own creature of urban legend?

The legend of the Metro Monster made its way to Reddit years ago.

Making its home in the tunnels of the Red Line, the Metro Monster makes its way between the Dupont Circle Metro Station and the Friendship Heights Metro Station. The Metro Monster is described as being over 10 feet tall, thin and stooped over with pale humanlike skin.

“I’ve never heard of that one,” Metro Station Manager G.L. Wells said. He shook his head and laughed as he heard the details of the creature.

WTOP questioned several Metro riders about the Metro Monster, and while none had heard of the creature, all of them could think of things that would be much scarier to deal with while on the Metro.

“I’ve not heard of the Metro Monster, but I can’t imagine that it’s anything worse than what regularly happens in this city,” said D.C. resident Torrell. He spoke to WTOP as he relaxed in a chair in Dupont Circle. “The scariest thing on a train would be running into a pack of children on a field trip.”

“A fare hike. That’s pretty terrifying,” said another rider, Hope. She laughed after her friend, Eve, mentioned that missing the last train of the night is “really scary.”

Kyle was making his way through the Dupont Circle Metro Station and told WTOP that he moved to D.C. three months ago from Arizona. When asked what was scary about the Metro, Kyle said, “Some of the rats are aggressive.”

And the scariest thing about the Metro to rider, Amanda? Red Line construction all summer long. Amanda said, “It would be easier to deal with the Metro Monster than tourists.”

