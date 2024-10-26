Cat missing after Haymarket house explosion found alive

One of two cats missing since an Oct. 14 house explosion in Haymarket, Virginia, was found alive Friday.

After the amazing rescue of Brandy the dog six days after the gas explosion and fire, the families who lived there were also hoping for a miracle for their two cats.

The cats, Jaxson and Luna, belong to Jarrett Struniak and Maleah Fulbright, who lived in the basement of the house in the Piedmont community.

Firefighters originally believed that one dog and both cats died in the explosion, but on Oct. 21, Brandy the dog was discovered in the rubble by an insurance investigator who heard barking. Luna was found Friday and was taken to an emergency vet, where she was in stable condition.

Megan Schnapp, Brandy’s owner, said earlier this week the families were still holding out hope that the two cats also somehow survived. Anyone in the Piedmont, Dominion Valley and adjacent neighborhoods are asked to be on the lookout for Jaxson.

If you spot him, call 305-790-5043.