All DC public, private school staff must be vaccinated

If you work for D.C. Public Schools, you need to be vaccinated, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday.

All D.C. schools workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Nov., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday, removing the option to submit to regular testing.

The requirement includes public and private schools, as well as day care staff, bus drivers, security staff and coaches.

The mayor’s order starts Nov. 1. There are no options to opt out.

In addition, student-athletes 12 and older also have to be vaccinated by Nov 1.

Montgomery County in Maryland and Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia already require vaccination for student-athletes.

“The mayor’s action today to require vaccinations for all teachers — public, charter, and private — as well as child care workers in the District of Columbia will save lives,” At-Large Council member Christina Henderson said in a statement.

“This is a crucial step in the right direction to protect our students and school communities. Prior to the start of the school year, when the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for individuals twelve years and older, I, along with seven of my colleagues asked for this mandate. I am pleased we have taken action today.”

The D.C. Council urged Bowser to drop COVID testing option for school workers back in August.

In early Aug., Bowser said all D.C. government employees — including D.C. Public Schools teachers and staff — have until Sept. 19 to be fully vaccinated or submit to a weekly COVID-19 test. D.C. charter schools also announced a similar requirement.