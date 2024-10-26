How can racers prep for the Marine Corps Marathon?

A marathon coach has advice on what to do right before you head to the starting line at Sunday's 49th annual Marine Corps Marathon.

As organizers are finalizing preparation for Sunday’s 49th annual Marine Corps Marathon by setting up water stands, aid stations and Runners Village, marathoners are also getting ready. A marathon coach has advice on what to do right before you head to the starting line.

It’s all about the fuel and hydration, according to Jill Brasky, the former vice president of training with D.C. Road Runners. First and foremost, if you are racing in the Marine Corps Marathon, don’t eat any strange foods that might upset your stomach.

“As wonderful as raw oysters are, if you’ve never tried them, night before race day is not the time to do things like that,” Brasky said.

She added that spicy foods such as Buffalo wings might also be a bad idea and could delay you on the racecourse with frequent bathroom stops.

Racers will often want to “carbo load,” or eat simple carbohydrates like pasta, rice and potatoes to increase their glycogen stores in their muscles and livers. Brasky warned not to overdo it.

“Maybe add a half a bagel or a piece of toast, you know, in the days leading up to it,” she said.

What about breakfast?

“Traditional prerace breakfast is oatmeal with a banana,” said Brasky about her own marathon experience. “Have some sort of protein bar right before the starting line.”

The eating doesn’t stop there: Newer runners, in particular, should fuel up with easy carbohydrates about every four miles or every 45 minutes.

“It keeps your energy levels up, and that’s what causes you to hit the wall.”

Keeping up with hydration is also incredibly important. Basky suggested eating chicken soup or miso soup, as well as drinking coconut water, in the days leading up to the race.

“Just keep a bottle of water on you, but don’t overdo it. You do not want to be up having to go to the bathroom every couple of hours the night before the race,” said Brasky.

The Marine Corps Marathon starts at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 27.

