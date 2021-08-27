CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
COVID testing at DC schools now opt-out instead of opt-in for students

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 1:05 PM

Parents of D.C. Public Schools students will now need to opt-out of COVID-19 testing, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday.

That goes for students at all DCPS schools as well as public charter schools participating in the District’s testing program.

The move goes into effect Monday, the first day of classes.

Previously, parents needed to opt-in by way of a consent form.

A news release described the testing as “non-invasive, saliva-based PCR test. Instead of a nasal swab, students will hold a small vial with a funnel attached and produce a saliva sample.”

“Participating schools will aim to test a random sample of 10-20% of asymptomatic students, targeting unvaccinated students. Students that develop symptoms of COVID-19 while at school will also be eligible for symptomatic testing.”

Parents, guardians and students 18 and older can opt-out of their consent online.

“This is progress,” Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen tweeted. “Glad to see them alter course after many of us called for change. Better public health surveillance means better testing with fewer barriers. Plus, it seems they’ve dropped the problematic legal liability language.”

Jessica Sutter, the Ward 6 representative to the D.C. State Board of Education, told WTOP that  the expanded testing was “a good thing for public health.”

“I think it’s a good thing for ensuring that we are able to test high percentages of students across all schools.”

Sutter said she was confused as well, however.

“What I understood from prior information from the mayor’s team was that there was legal precedent that all medical procedures involving minors had to be opt-in,” she said. “So I’m curious what changed in the legal precedent, or whether there was an assumption that it would be a nasal swab test, and now that it’s a saliva test, that became clearer, that since there’s no invasion into a child’s person, that that’s different.”

Bowser’s office and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, which will be handling COVID testing, made the announcement.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this story.

