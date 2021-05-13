Shots on goal for vaccine shots in arms at DC United’s Audi Field

Newly vaccinated residents got a chance to take a shot on target after getting a shot in the arm at D.C. United's Audi Field on Wednesday.

The team partnered up with DC Health to present Take the Shot, DC. The event welcomed residents into the stadium to get a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shot, then take a shot on goal on the field where the team plays.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said the city noticed that some people hadn’t received shots because they didn’t understand the process behind getting one. He hopes this event and others help clear that up and get hesitant residents to get vaccinated.

“We have to show them that the vaccine is actually free, it’s accessible, and it can be fun,” Falcicchio said.

Goalkeepers manned the goal net as residents stepped up to try and score on the professionals.

For the team, Danita Johnson, United’s president of business operations, said this is a way to help the community that supports them.

“It’s so important for sports teams to serve their community, and this is a time for us to step up and do that,” Johnson said.

Among those choosing to get their shot at the stadium was Cheyenne Foster, who said this event was conveniently located steps from her home.

“I am also a big D.C. United fan and decided that this would be the best place to do it and a nice way to round out what’s been a very, very long year for everybody,” Foster said.

Some team staff also took advantage of the vaccination event, including Jeff Cephas, the general manager of the cleaning department at Audi Field. For several games last season, his staff were the only ones in the stands to cheer on the team, he said.

Now, he’s ready for fans to fill the stadium once again, and Cephas hopes getting his shot will get the stands packed again sooner.

“If it helps everybody get back to normal, why not,” Cephas said.

For the city, Falcicchio said residents can expect more vaccine events in which the city works together with its professional sports teams. The deputy mayor said the city is currently in talks with the Washington Nationals to set up a vaccine site in Nationals Park where fans can get vaccinated during games.

