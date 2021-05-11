Shot for a shot: DC United hosts vaccine event

Last week D.C. did a coronavirus vaccine shot for a beer, and now you can get a shot for a shot on goal. D.C. United is the latest partner in the city's push to vaccinate residents.

Last week, D.C. held a coronavirus vaccine shot for a beer event, and now people can get a shot for a shot-on-goal. D.C. United is the latest partner in the city’s push to vaccinate residents.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, residents will be able to head to Audi Field in Southwest D.C. and get the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine and then head onto the pitch to shoot a penalty kick.

First 100 DMV residents who take the shot on Wednesday at @AudiField will receive a free ticket to an upcoming D.C. United match! https://t.co/NmuZXpdI8a — D.C. United (@dcunited) May 10, 2021

“We don’t let many people set foot on our grass. We protect it, and it is kind of hallowed ground. But we are excited to give people the opportunity to get on the grass and take a penalty against who ever may be in the net,” Harry Hardy, D.C. United Senior Vice President of Events and Marketing, said.

And you can expect to see some of the team’s rising stars playing keeper. Players from their academy will primarily be in the net for the event, but Hardy said don’t be surprised if you end up going against some first team players.

And if this isn’t enough of a sell, the first 100 people to get vaccinated at the event will also get a free ticket to an upcoming game.

“We’ll arrange for them to come to an upcoming match of their choice,” Hardy said.

The soccer club is bracing for hundreds to attend the event, but social distancing shouldn’t be a problem, as the stadium can hold around 20,000 people at one time, Hardy said.

If you are interested in attending, head to Gate B, which is located on First Street. The vaccination area will be just inside the gate, and then it is a short walk to the field.

“We are just trying to be helpful and solution-oriented for our city, and that is really important for us as an organization,” Hardy said.

The event was announced by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during a news conference on Monday and is one of many unique ways to get a vaccine in the District. Bowser also announced a vaccine event Friday at Atlas Brew Works in Northeast, where you can get a free beer after getting vaccinated.

💉 + ☀️ = 🍻 Take the shot this Friday at @AtlasBrewWorks and get a beer on the house! We’ll see you there between 4 – 8 pm. #DCHOPE pic.twitter.com/s4Y1GxEkxf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 11, 2021

