Hogan: All capacity restrictions to be lifted on Maryland businesses

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that effective Saturday, all capacity restrictions will be lifted on businesses in the state, with only the indoor mask order remaining for now.

Hogan cited the state’s strong record of vaccination and declining case rate and hospitalizations. He said Maryland is on track to have 70% of all adults vaccinated by Memorial Day.

“We are lifting all restrictions on all outdoor entertainment, art, sports venues — including all ticketed events — as well as indoor venues, conventions and other businesses. All restrictions will also be lifted on indoor and outdoor dining,” Hogan said. “So effectively as of Saturday, every business in Saturday will be able to open at 100% with no restrictions.”

The indoor mask requirement will remain in place, but Hogan said it too will be lifted once 70% of adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He told reporters that he believed the mask rule could be removed now, but the state would like to make more progress combatting the pandemic before lifting it.

“President Biden set the goal of trying to get things back to normal by the Fourth of July. Here in Maryland, our plan is to get everything back to normal by Memorial Day,” he said.

With the Pfizer vaccine receiving emergency use authorization for children as young as 12, Hogan said the Maryland has prepped 11 of its mass vaccination sites to administer doses to children.

Dr. Jinlene Chan from the Maryland Department of Health said the state would be working with pharmacies and smaller practices to allocate them doses to be given to children, as many families feel more comfortable getting medication from their primary care physicians.

“We know that this is important because families have said time and again that they would want to get vaccines at their pediatricians offices,” Chan said.

Minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine.

Maryland’s vaccination webpage has been updated with a function that allows parents to check which sites are distributing the Pfizer vaccine.

The governor also said he has directed the Maryland Department of Labor to work with the federal government to reinstate the work-search requirements for unemployment coverage.

