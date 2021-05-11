Virginia’s ABC stores returning to pre-pandemic hours

The commonwealth's Alcohol Beverage Control Authority stores will return to their pre-pandemic hours beginning Friday.

Picking up some adult beverages will be more convenient in Virginia, just in time for the weekend.

Stores will open by 10 a.m. daily — except for the stores that normally open later on Sundays. Closing times remain the same. (They were reverted to pre-pandemic times back in June.)

“With COVID-19 case numbers falling in Virginia and vaccinations increasing, we feel it is now safe to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, the Virginia ABC’s chief executive officer, in a statement.

Various precautions remain in place though, including Plexiglas barriers at registers and daily cleaning of frequently-touched surfaces. Customers are also still required to wear a face covering inside a store.

For those of you who are still skittish (or lazy) about schlepping to the ABC, you still have the option to go online, order and do a curbside pickup — or have it delivered to your home.

Business hours vary by store, and you can find all the information you need on the ABC’s website.

