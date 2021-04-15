DC to open walk-in COVID-19 vaccine sites for seniors

Starting Monday, D.C. residents 65 and older can get COVID-19 vaccines at walk-up sites across the District without making an appointment in advance. Here's what to know.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said in a statement that each of the walk-up sites can take up to 30 people a day. Each site will administer either the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The opening of the walk-up sites comes after the District entered Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan earlier this week.

The sites and hours:

Ward 2

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW

Hours: Mondays through Fridays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ward 4

Lamond Recreation Center, 20 Tuckerman St. NE

Hours: Wednesdays through Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ward 5

Langdon Park Community Center, 2901 20th St. NE

Hours: Mondays through Thursdays 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Ave. NE

Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ward 6

Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW

Hours: Thursdays through Sundays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rosedale Recreation Center, 1701 Gales St. NE

Hours: Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ward 7

Kenilworth Recreation Center, 4321 Ord St. NE

Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ward 8

*Bald Eagle Recreation Center, 100 Joliet St. SW

Hours: Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entertainment & Sports Arena, 1100 Oak St. SE

Hours: Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Stanton Recreation Center, 1812 Erie St. SE

Hours: Mondays through Thursdays 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*(The Bald Eagle Recreation Center site is open only to residents of Wards 7 and 8, and the age limit is dropped from 65 to 18.)

All residents of D.C. can preregister for appointments at vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 855-363-0333.

