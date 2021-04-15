CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » DC to open walk-in…

DC to open walk-in COVID-19 vaccine sites for seniors

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 15, 2021, 2:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Starting Monday, D.C. residents 65 and older can get COVID-19 vaccines at walk-up sites across the District without making an appointment in advance.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said in a statement that each of the walk-up sites can take up to 30 people a day. Each site will administer either the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The opening of the walk-up sites comes after the District entered Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan earlier this week.

The sites and hours:

Ward 2

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW
Hours: Mondays through Fridays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ward 4

Lamond Recreation Center, 20 Tuckerman St. NE
Hours: Wednesdays through Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ward 5

Langdon Park Community Center, 2901 20th St. NE
Hours: Mondays through Thursdays 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Ave. NE
Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ward 6

Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW
Hours: Thursdays through Sundays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rosedale Recreation Center, 1701 Gales St. NE
Hours: Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ward 7

Kenilworth Recreation Center, 4321 Ord St. NE
Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ward 8

*Bald Eagle Recreation Center, 100 Joliet St. SW
Hours: Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entertainment & Sports Arena, 1100 Oak St. SE
Hours: Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Stanton Recreation Center, 1812 Erie St. SE
Hours: Mondays through Thursdays 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*(The Bald Eagle Recreation Center site is open only to residents of Wards 7 and 8, and the age limit is dropped from 65 to 18.)

All residents of D.C. can preregister for appointments at vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 855-363-0333.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report. 

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Inglis, Easterly tapped for cyber leadership roles at White House, CISA

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up