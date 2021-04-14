Halfway there: CDC shows 50% of Md. adults have received COVID-19 shot

Maryland marked another COVID-19 vaccine milestone Wednesday, announcing 50% of the state's adult population has now received at least one jab in the arm.

Maryland marked another COVID-19 vaccine milestone Wednesday, announcing 50% of the state’s adult population has now received at least one jab in the arm.

The update on the state’s vaccination progress came in an email announcement from the office of Gov. Larry Hogan. The data come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 80% of Marylanders 65 and older have received a vaccine, according to CDC data.

Overall, the state has reported a total of 3.6 million vaccinations, including nearly 490,000 shots administered over the past week. That equates to an average of nearly 69,000 shots a day.

This week, vaccine eligibility across Maryland expanded to everyone 16 and older under a sped-up timeline Hogan announced earlier this month.

The good news comes as the state has directed all vaccine providers to temporarily stop giving out Johnson & Johnson doses following a recommendation by the Food and Drug Administration to “pause” using the single-shot dose amid concerns about a rare blood-clotting disorder.

Earlier, allocations of J&J vaccines to the state had been reduced because of production issues.

In Montgomery County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, more than 448,0000 residents have had at least one dose, which is just under 43% of the county’s entire population.

In Prince George’s County, the second-most populous jurisdiction, about 350,000 residents have been vaccinated, about one-third of the county’s total 16-and-older residents.

Prince George’s County has set a goal of vaccinating 65% of the 16-and-up population — about 473,000 residents — by the summer and 80% of the county’s population by the fall.

According to the CDC, Maryland is leading the pack in terms of the adult population with at least one vaccine shot — at 50.3% of adults.

Virginia is right behind with 49.9%, and D.C. sits at 45%.

Regarding fully vaccinated adults, Maryland is at 31.7%, according to the CDC data. Virginia sits at 29.8%, and D.C. is at 24.9%.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.