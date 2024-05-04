DC police ID 3-year-old shot and killed in Southeast

D.C. police have identified the young girl who was shot and killed Friday night in Southeast.

Three-year-old Ty’ah Settles was shot and killed around 9 p.m. in the area of the 2300 block of Harford Street.

According to police, Ty’ah was in a vehicle at the time and was brought to a nearby fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street.

When officers arrived, she was unconscious and not breathing. She was then medevaced to a hospital, where she later died.

“We’re asking the community to step up,” Seventh District Commander LaShay Makal said at a Friday news conference. “We really, really need your help. Anyone with any information, please reach out to us at 202-727-9099 or text us at 50411.”

Makal said police don’t currently have a lookout for a suspect and that the girl was not the intended target. She added that, after finding shell casings in the street, it “looked like an exchange of gunfire.”

“This is an absolute, absolute tragedy. And it’s unacceptable,” Makal said.

WTOP’s Terik King and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

