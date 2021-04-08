CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC to enter Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination plan earlier than expected

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 8, 2021, 4:17 PM

D.C. is opening COVID-19 vaccination appointments to the public sooner than expected.

The D.C. Health Department said Thursday afternoon that they sent out appointments to all registered D.C. residents eligible for appointments due to their job categories, “and determined that there were enough appointments remaining to begin offering appointments” to all residents 16 or older for next week.

All residents who have signed up for appointments in D.C.’s portal have been offered appointments, and Phase Two, for the public, will start Monday.

To sign up, go to vaccinate.dc.gov or call 855-363-0333.

Bowser expects 5-day in-school learning in fall

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement Thursday that she expects D.C. schools will be open for five days a week of in-person instruction starting in the fall.

“We have stuck together through this pandemic — now, we need a strong citywide commitment to reopening this fall so that we can meet the social, emotional, and academic needs of all our students,” Bowser said.

DC Health also released guidelines for graduation ceremonies for pre-K to 12th grade and for colleges and universities.

She also said her budget proposal would include a 3.6% increase to the Universal Per-Student Funding Formula, the main funding source for D.C. Public Schools, up to $2.2 billion. The mayor also announced changes to the formula, which she said would direct more money to students in more need. You can see the formula changes on her website.

She also said the D.C. school system would get an additional $386 million in emergency relief money from the American Recovery Plan.

More Coronavirus News

