SoberRide offers free Lyft rides in DC area on Cinco de Mayo

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

May 4, 2024, 3:08 PM

If you’re in the D.C. area celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a margarita or two (or more), the free SoberRide program has you covered — up to $15, at least.

SoberRide is providing a free Lyft ride within its D.C. coverage area, limited to those 21 years old and older.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to pony up extra cash for anything over $15 — and the rides can’t be reserved or scheduled in advance.

SoberRide, operated by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), is touted as “one of the nation’s most successful free safe ride programs for would-be impaired drivers,” operating during “high-risk holidays.” That includes the December/January holiday season, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and Halloween.

Visit the SoberRide website for more information on how to claim your free Cinco de Mayo ride.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

