CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » DC council member wants…

DC council member wants emergency hearing over vaccination website tech issues

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 28, 2021, 8:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After tech issues have challenged D.C. residents attempting to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments, a council member is calling for a review of what happened as the city gears up for the next group of available appointments.

The D.C. Department of Health made 3,500 appointments available Saturday, but for the third consecutive day, tech issues made registering difficult for some and impossible for others.

“If individuals cannot schedule an appointment, and this is one of the main ways that we’re able to do that, that’s a problem,” said at-large council member Christina Henderson.

She has requested that the Committee on Health and the Committee on Government Operations hold emergency oversight hearings with D.C. Health and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer for a thorough review of what happened.

“We cannot afford for that website to fail two weeks in a row,” Henderson said. “It’s important for us to get this right.”

Henderson also asked for information from the Office of Contracting and Procurement regarding the contract for the registration portal.

She has been pushing for a second website to be built so that residents can preregister for appointments and make the process smoother for all involved.

In addition to the contract party details, she wants to know how much money was spent.

“I think residents deserve to know how much we’re spending on this, how much we spent on the first website, how much we’re spending on this second one,” Henderson said.

She said it’s crucial that the website works on Thursday, when additional appointments will become available.

“What are the fixes? And what are the assurances that we can provide to residents that this will not happen again?”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up