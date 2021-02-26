DC to make 3,500 vaccination appointments available Saturday morning following ‘snafu’

District residents, ages 18 through 64 with qualifying medical conditions who live in the ZIP codes of 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20032 and 20593 will be eligible to make the appointments, according to D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman.

The D.C. Department of Health will make 3,500 appointments for vaccination against COVID-19 available at 9 a.m. Saturday, following two consecutive days of issues, leading to residents having trouble registering for coronavirus vaccination appointments online.

“I am told that these are appointments for vaccination doses that will be in next week’s allocation,” Silverman said in an email.

Residents became frustrated Thursday when the registration site crashed, and a similar patter developed on Friday.

“The online registration system was not updated completely for the expansion to residents ages 18 to 64 with qualifying medical conditions. And the system was not checked by either our contractor, Microsoft, or by D.C. government to make sure it worked properly before it became live at 9 a.m.,” Silverman said of Thursday’s incident, which she called a “snafu.”

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, all city residents ages 18 and over with “qualifying medical conditions” attempted to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine by going online to vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 855-363-0333. According to Silverman, 4,350 appointments were to be available, but expected to be snapped up quickly, usually within the first half hour.

Unfortunately, website issues cropped up right away. At 9 a.m., when residents were supposed to be able to register for more than 4,300 available doses, many were once again hindered by problems on D.C. Health’s website.

D.C. Councilmember Vincent Gray says he plans to hold the Bowser Administration responsible for the botched rollout.

The medical conditions that qualify are below.

Asthma

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic lung disease

Bone marrow and solid organ transplantation

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Congenital heart disease

Diabetes mellitus

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

HIV

Hypertension

Immunocompromised state

Inherited metabolic disorders

Intellectual and developmental disabilities

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions

Obesity, BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2

Pregnancy

Severe genetic disorders

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia

WTOP’s Will Vitka and Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.