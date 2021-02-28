CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Single dose COVID-19 vaccinations…

Single dose COVID-19 vaccinations for some Virginians begin this week

Michelle Murillo

February 28, 2021, 9:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Starting this week, you may only have to book one appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

On Saturday, the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine was given emergency approval by the FDA. That means cases of the newly-approved vaccine are heading out, and the Virginia Department of Health said it is expecting 69,000 doses this week.

Those doses will be used at Virginia’s mass vaccination clinics. Additional single-shot vaccines are expected to be sent to pharmacies taking part in a federal partnership to help vaccinate priority groups at no cost, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

The FDA’s emergency order approved the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be given to people 18-years-old and older.

If you’re getting your first COVID-19 vaccine shot this week, make sure you know which one you are receiving. While the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots to be fully effective.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up