Single dose COVID-19 vaccinations for some Virginians begin this week

Starting this week, you may only have to book one appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

On Saturday, the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine was given emergency approval by the FDA. That means cases of the newly-approved vaccine are heading out, and the Virginia Department of Health said it is expecting 69,000 doses this week.

Those doses will be used at Virginia’s mass vaccination clinics. Additional single-shot vaccines are expected to be sent to pharmacies taking part in a federal partnership to help vaccinate priority groups at no cost, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The FDA’s emergency order approved the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be given to people 18-years-old and older.

If you’re getting your first COVID-19 vaccine shot this week, make sure you know which one you are receiving. While the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots to be fully effective.