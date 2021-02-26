CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia lawmakers pass bill…

Virginia lawmakers pass bill giving home health workers sick leave

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 12:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to a measure that would provide certain home health care workers paid sick leave.

The final product was a compromise agreement that fell far short of what advocates of the measure were initially hoping to see.

Still, the bill’s sponsor and other supporters called it a first step forward on what’s been a divisive issue, even among the Democrats who control state government.

The House voted 54-44 to approve Senate changes to the bill, sending it to Gov. Ralph Northam.

The bill as introduced would have covered a far wider range of workers deemed “essential.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

Task force on supply chain will make recommendations for 2022 NDAA

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up