Virginia lawmakers pass bill giving home health workers sick leave

Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to a measure that would provide certain home health care workers paid sick leave.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to a measure that would provide certain home health care workers paid sick leave.

The final product was a compromise agreement that fell far short of what advocates of the measure were initially hoping to see.

Still, the bill’s sponsor and other supporters called it a first step forward on what’s been a divisive issue, even among the Democrats who control state government.

The House voted 54-44 to approve Senate changes to the bill, sending it to Gov. Ralph Northam.

The bill as introduced would have covered a far wider range of workers deemed “essential.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.