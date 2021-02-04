COVID-19 vaccines obtained for Capitol Police employees

Enough coronavirus vaccines have been secured to vaccinate all U.S. Capitol Police personnel, the department’s acting chief said.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Congressional Leadership, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Administration, enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been secured to vaccinate all USCP personnel,” Yogananda Pittman said.

The vaccines will be delivered soon, and the department is working on logistics on how to administer them to employees.

Last month, CBS News reported that at least 38 members of the U.S. Capitol Police and about 150 National Guard members tested positive for COVID-19 since responding to the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

