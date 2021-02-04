Va. Gov. Northam announcement due Friday: ‘We want to extend our classrooms to this summer’

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he will make an announcement Friday that would "extend our classrooms this summer, to allow our children to catch up," due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The specifics aren’t clear yet, but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he will make an announcement Friday, with the goal of helping students whose school years have been complicated by the coronavirus.

“We want to extend our classrooms this summer, to allow our children to catch up, so that everybody will be ready in the fall,” Northam told The Washington Post.

Northam had previously floated the idea of year-round school this year, as the state attempted to balance student and staff safety with education.

While Northam didn’t offer specifics of how the summer learning would be provided — or if it would be mandatory — he expounded on one reason it’s needed.

“Our kids need to be back in school — our parents need a break, too,” Northam said. “We’ve asked a lot for the past year from our children and our families, and now it’s time for us to help them — to give them some extra time this summer to get them prepared will be in everybody’s best interests.”

Virginia’s Senate on Tuesday passed a bill requiring every local school division to make both virtual and in-person learning available to students.

The bill, SB 1303, is now headed to the House of Delegates. Supporters of the measure said Northam backs the bill and wants it to take effect as soon as it reaches his desk.