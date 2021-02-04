Anne Arundel Co. schools set March for return to hybrid in-person learning

Students whose parents or guardians opted-in for hybrid learning will spend two consecutive days per week in the classroom and the remainder learning from home.

Public schools in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, will incrementally welcome students back to school buildings on a hybrid learning model from early to mid-March.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools said Tuesday that elementary school students whose parents previously opted in to a hybrid learning model would return to classrooms for two days per week starting March 1.

Grades six, nine and 12 will have their first day back on March 8; students in grades seven, eight, 10 and 11 will follow on March 22.

According to Deputy Superintendent Maureen McMahon, 39% of elementary students, 36% of middle school students and 34% of high school students chose to participate in the voluntary return to school buildings. The remainder will continue with all-virtual learning.

Students whose parents or guardians opted-in for hybrid learning will spend two consecutive days per week in the classroom and the rest learning from home.

Teachers will conduct lessons from classrooms for four days per week, with the fifth — currently, Wednesday — set to have both teachers and students at home so school facilities can be cleaned and sanitized.

Students at development centers and centers of applied technology will return in mid-February.

County health officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman told school board members that a clinic to vaccinate teachers will be available beginning next week.