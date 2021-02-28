CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Children’s National Hospital creates COVID-19 vaccination waitlist for DC teens

Hannah Parker

February 28, 2021, 8:56 PM

Children’s National Hospital has created a waitlist for D.C.-based teenagers to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Both 16 and 17-year-olds with “qualifying chronic conditions” are eligible for the waitlist.

Eligible residents can fill out the form online. Once there are available doses, the resident will be sent a text message to schedule an appointment.

The form advises residents that in order to receive the vaccine, they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The legal guardian must consent to the vaccination on behalf of the resident in person.

While the Pfizer vaccine was granted emergency use authorization for those 16 and older, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines received authorization for those 18 and older.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

