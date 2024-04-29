‘We stand with Israel’ banner in front of Rockville synagogue vandalized

A banner showing support for Israel that stood in front of a synagogue in Rockville was vandalized over the weekend.

A banner showing support for Israel that stood in front of a synagogue in Rockville, Maryland, was vandalized over the weekend.

The roadside sign, which read “We stand with Israel,” stood in front of Temple Beth Ami on Travilah Road just south of Darnestown Road.

In a statement on its Facebook page Sunday, officials representing the synagogue said staff members found that the sign defaced with with red spray paint, crossing out “Israel” with “Palestine.”

“Free speech, by definition, must include the right to assemble for peaceful protests, and for passionate public disagreements,” the statement said. “Those who defaced our signs are not interested in dialogue or debate. If they were, they would know, that like them, we also mourn for every innocent life lost – Palestinian and Israeli.”

Montgomery County police said officers received a call about the defacing just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. It is believed the incident happened overnight.

No suspects are in custody at this time and police are investigating the incident.

“Vandalism is not free speech, it is a crime, and an attempt to intimidate our congregation,” the statement said, adding that a new banner will be put up as soon as possible.

