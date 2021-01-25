DC teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccine before in-person learning restart

D.C. public school teachers will start to get the coronavirus vaccine Monday, a week before thousands of students return for in-person learning.
Teachers and support staff at D.C. public schools who are already reporting in-person or who will return to classrooms next week are first in line to receive the vaccine.
The school system is partnering with Children’s National Hospital to give the shots at Dunbar High School.
Public schoolteachers and staff not eligible to participate during this phase will be vaccinated starting Feb. 1.
Currently, 79 D.C. public schools are offering in-person instruction to about 1,000 students.
Close to 4,000 additional students plan to return to the classroom on Feb. 1.
