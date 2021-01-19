DC teachers, police are next in line for COVID-19 vaccination

Starting next week, the list of people who can get COVID-19 vaccines in D.C. will expand, despite a supply that has yet to meet an ever-growing demand.

Teachers and other in-person staffers for both public and charter schools will be eligible, the District announced Tuesday. (This includes public schoolteachers who will return for in-person instruction in Term 3.)

D.C. police officers will also be eligible, as will those needed for “continuity of District government,” officials said in a statement.

Until then, appointments are just open to seniors and health workers, either by going online or by calling 855-363-0333.

New appointments will be released at 9 a.m. Thursdays to eligible residents in “priority” ZIP codes. More appointments will be released at 9 a.m. Fridays for all D.C. ZIP codes.

“If D.C.’s weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government changes, this schedule is likely to change in accordance,” the District said.

As for teachers, those working at public schools will get an email with more information on scheduling an appointment. Charter school teachers will hear from the state superintendent of education’s office.

And with the demand for shots only intensifying, District officials hit the caps lock to emphasize the need for more doses. “Put bluntly: DC NEEDS MORE VACCINE,” Tuesday’s statement reads.

