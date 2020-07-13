DC’s National Gallery of Art West Building to partially reopen Monday

The West Building of the National Gallery of Art in D.C. will partially open Monday.

“Since our temporary closure in March, we’ve been preparing for the day when we could safely welcome visitors back into the Gallery. After months of thoughtful planning, we’re delighted that that day has arrived,” Kaywin Feldman, director of the National Gallery of Art, said in a statement.

Art lovers will need free, timed passes to see the art on the ground floor. The reduced daily hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A limited number of passes will be released each Monday at 10 a.m. for the following week (e.g. passes for the week of July 20 were released on July 13).

Visit the gallery’s website to reserve your ticket. A limited number of walk-up passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once you have your timed pass, you have a 30-minute window to enter. The gallery said it will do its best to honor the scheduled time on the passes. However, entry will be subject to building capacity and safety, a news release said.

Visitors should enter at the Sixth Street and Constitution Avenue NW entrance.

The rest of the West Building will open when D.C. enters Stage Three of ReOpen DC. That’s when museums can allow limited tours of 10 people per 1,000 square feet, not to exceed 75% capacity.

As for the rest of the National Gallery facilities, the Sculpture Garden is open and does not require passes. The East Building, which is undergoing construction, will reopen in the late fall.

