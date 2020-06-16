DC police seek people accused of destruction of property, burglary during protests

Police in D.C. are looking for several people who they said participated in destruction of property and burglaries over a period of three days.

Police said the incidents happened between May 31 and June 2, when protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody were happening across the country, including in D.C.

The persons and properties of interests were caught on video and photo, and the charges they are accused of include involvement in destruction of property, defacing public and private property, burglary, assault and felony rioting.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of any of these incidents should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

The protests in D.C. started May 29, when protesters marched from the Shaw area to Lafayette Square near the White House.

On the second straight day of protests, police fired chemical agents at demonstrators near the White House, and the D.C. National Guard was called in as pockets of violence and vandalism erupted, The Associated Press reported.

Anticipating a third night of protests, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew on May 31. Damages on the third night of protests included a looted liquor store in Foggy Bottom, a Giant food store in Shaw and a Sephora in Gallery Place.

In Friendship Heights and Tenleytown, many stores were boarded up Monday, including a Target — which was hit — along with Rodman’s specialty store on Wisconsin Avenue.

On the fourth straight night of protests, law enforcement cleared the area of Lafayette Square near the White House, shortly before President Donald Trump held a briefing in the Rose Garden.

After the briefing, Trump walked to a nearby church that had been damaged by fire during protests from the night before, and he had his picture taken in front of it while holding up a Bible. This was around the location where protesters gathered minutes before law enforcement officers cleared the area.

As protesters dispersed after the 7 p.m. curfew, some smashed windows at a nearby office building. Within sight of the Capitol building, marchers were turned back by law enforcement officers using smoke canisters, pellets and low-flying helicopters kicking up debris, The Associated Press reported.

More than 300 were arrested June 1, most for curfew violation, according to D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham.

On June 2, protesters continued to defy the curfew on the fifth straight night of protests.