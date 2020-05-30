George Floyd’s death prompts second night of D.C. protests, clashes with Secret Service

A second night of protests continued in D.C. as residents marched to show their anger over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd earlier in the week.

A day of protests in the District prompted by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd earlier this week continued into Saturday night.

The activity began Saturday afternoon outside of the Capitol as protesters gathered before heading west on Pennsylvania Avenue toward the White House.

WTOP reporters Alejandro Alvarez, Dick Uliano and Ken Duffy provided updates from various locations throughout the District.

The day began with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser pushing back against incendiary comments made by President Donald Trump about protests near the White House on Friday night.

In the District, late Saturday afternoon, protesters gathered on the west side of the White House and after what seemed like, according to WTOP’s Alvarez, a sustained period of calm and separation, skirmishes started with Secret Service officers on the edge of Lafayette Square near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The Secret Service didn’t push into 17th. There was a second standoff here until they shouted something unintelligible which freaked the hell out of everyone and caused a stampede. Most people took that as a sign to start moving. They’re heading to join another group. pic.twitter.com/RzIJiM80we — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020

WTOP’s Ken Duffy walked with another group of protesters from D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood down to the north side of Lafayatte Park, where they met up with the group that had arrived earlier. That original group dispersed after pepper spray was deployed.

As they walked, they chanted “I can’t breathe.”

In Northeast D.C., close to the Maryland border, hundreds of cars gathered for a caravan protest whose destination was police headquarters in Judiciary Square.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano was there.

He said one car had a sign reading “no justice, no peace” as drivers gathered for the trip deeper into the District. “In all honesty, all we want is peace. We just want the people that are supposed to protect us, to do that,” one protester told Uliano.

Students, seniors and families all joined the protest.

Jenna Alcorn, of Arlington, was there.

“It makes me extremely frustrated and angry to see innocent black brothers and sisters dying at the hands of the police who are supposed to be protecting us,” she said.

It took at least an hour for the cars gathered in the Northeast parking lot to clear out and head downtown.

Duffy, at Lafayette Square, said the protesters made multiple laps, chanting “no justice, no peace.”

WTOP traffic reporter Steve Dressner said eastbound traffic was stopped by protesters on I-695 from Southwest to Southeast D.C. close to the South Capitol Street exits. Traffic was getting by slowly the other direction at about 7 p.m.

UPDATE: I-395 & I-695 both ways between 14th St and 11th St Bridges, various lanes are blocked at the reported demonstration. Alternates encouraged. Listen live to WTOP’s latest traffic reports every 10 minutes on the 8s. https://t.co/aESgy6FEFU #DCTraffic #VATraffic #MDTraffic — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) May 30, 2020

Scenes in D.C. were no different than they were in major cities around the U.S., where citizens upset with the way Floyd was pinned down, with a knee to the neck, by police officers investigating an alleged forgery incident at a small grocery store in Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes.

Floyd was unarmed. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

On Friday night, a federal officer outside of the U.S. courthouse in Oakland, California was shot and killed. California Gov. Gov. Gavin Newsom called for patience and perspective as the federal investigation plays out.

“No one should rush to conflate this heinous act with the protests last night,” he said in a statement.

In New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., protesters came out for a third day. Mayor Bill de Blasio asked residents to stay calm Saturday after demonstrations Friday left people bloody and cars burned.

In Atlanta, the mayor called for a 9 p.m. curfew in the wake of the protests, and cities such as Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio and Los Angeles were also enhancing police activity in an effort to keep protests from getting out of control.

WTOP’s Ken Duffy recorded audio from the protest in Lafayette Square. Listen below.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez, Ken Duffy, Dick Uliano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.