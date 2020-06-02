DC protests continue for 5th day after controversial police action

Protesters continued to gather Tuesday around D.C. for a fifth-straight day in response to the killing of George Floyd under Minneapolis police custody last week.

Ahead of D.C.’s 7 p.m. curfew, a sizable crowd of protesters returned near the White House, a day after law enforcement officials had dispersed demonstrators using forcible methods that are still under scrutiny by local leaders.

The curfew lasts until 6 a.m. Wednesday; D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she doesn’t intend to extend it. An organizer of Tuesday’s Lafayette Square protest is encouraging participants to ignore the curfew.

Despite increased and controversial police activity, additional road closures and the continuing curfew, protesters are still gathering en masse:

A sea of marchers headed our way on 16th St NW, currently parked and kneeling with fist raised in unison chanting at 16th & K #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/sgi8q8y3nv — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 2, 2020

#NOW: Hundreds are taking a knee and chanting near the White House for a fifth day of protests over George Floyd’s death, back even after two days of escalating force from police. This might be the most people I’ve seen gather this early in the evening. pic.twitter.com/NvB6gaUTL2 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 2, 2020

People including Kevin Antlitz, an Anglican priest, left, take a knee during a protest of the visit of President Donald Trump to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington. AP/Jacquelyn Martin Sister Quincy Howard, center, a Dominican nun, protests the arrival of President Donald Trump to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington. AP/Jacquelyn Martin Signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Stop Killing Black People” hang on an overpass on North Capitol Street in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, following days of continuing protests over the death of George Floyd. AP/Andrew Harnik People hold signs as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s motorcade passes on their way to visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, to lay a ceremonial wreath and observe a moment of remembrance under the Statue of Saint John Paul II on June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI A man walks past a boarded up shop after the unrest from the past few nights in downtown D.C. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS Troops load up into personnel carriers to take them toward the city from the Joint Force Headquarters of the D.C. National Guard on June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images/Drew Angerer Protesters hold signs as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s motorcade passes on their way to visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine to lay a ceremonial wreath and observe a moment of remembrance under the Statue of Saint John Paul II on June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI D.C. National Guard vehicles are staged in front of the Ronald Reagan Building as the city braces for more demonstrations and protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images/Win McNamee A man holds a sign as he dresses as Abraham Lincoln during a protest near the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images/Alex Wong Demonstrators stage a protest near the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, where President Donald Trump planned a visit, in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images/Alex Wong Demonstrators stage a protest near the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, where President Donald Trump planned a visit, in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images/Alex Wong Demonstrators stage a protest near the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, where President Donald Trump planned a visit, in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images/Alex Wong Demonstrators stage a protest near the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody as the motorcade of President Donald Trump leaves after his visit June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images/Alex Wong A sign is seen as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s motorcade passes on their way to visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine to lay a ceremonial wreath and observe a moment of remembrance under the Statue of Saint John Paul II on June 2, 2020 in Washington,D.C. AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI A Wells Fargo Bank near the White House is boarded up, after the unrest from the past few nights, in downtown D.C. on June 2, 2020. AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS A member of a D.C. government cleaning crew cleans a street near the White House in the morning hours on June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images/Alex Wong Secret Service agents arrest a man along Constitution Avenue near the White House in the morning as protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. AP/Andrew Harnik Ericka Ward-Audena, of Washington, puts her hand on her daughter Elle Ward-Audena, 7, as they take a knee in front of a police line during a protest of President Donald Trump’s visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington. “I wanted my daughter to see the protests, it’s really important. I’ve gotten a million questions from her because of it,” says Ward-Audena, “I think the most egregious statement was ‘when they start looting, we start shooting.’ That crossed a line for me.” Protests continue over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Workers carry large wood boards past the historical St. John's Episcopal Church across Lafayette Park from the White House in the morning hours in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. AP/Andrew Harnik Security forces block the road as protesters gather near Lafayette Park ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to St. John's Church in Washington, on June 2, 2020. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Anadolu Agency Security forces block the road as protesters gather near Lafayette Park ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to St. John's Church in Washington, June 2, 2020. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Anadolu Agency

A group of protesters moved from the White House up 14th Street, turned west onto U Street, and then headed back south on 16th Street. Road closures were announced throughout the afternoon in response to protest activity:

Alert: Demonstrators Activity Lead Northbound on 14th St NW crossing Rhode Island Ave NW

Tail Northbound on 14th St NW crossing K St NW Rolling Road Closures — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 2, 2020

Update: The Lead is Southbound on 16th St NW approaching K St NW The Tail is Southbound on 16th St NW approaching M St NW — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 2, 2020

More than 300 were arrested Monday, most for curfew violation, according to D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham.

“Every indication that I had is when the arrests were being effectuated, there was no resistance by anybody that was being arrested,” Newsham said.

Bowser criticized federal officials’ handling of the protests and reignited a call for D.C. statehood Tuesday, saying federal police used munitions on peaceful protesters ahead of Monday’s curfew.

“We have an emergency response in the District and we’re going to continue to work with all of the federal agencies who are here; we’re going to continue to let the people know who are responsible for these decisions, how wrong we think it is, and how it doesn’t make us safer,” Bowser said.

Shortly after officers engaged protesters Monday evening, President Donald Trump posed for pictures in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Tuesday, the president and first lady visited the Saint John Paul II National Shrine and were met by protesters.

Black Lives Matter activists and clergy members knelt and held signs outside the shrine during the president’s visit. On Monday, the president was criticized by religious leaders after posing in front of St. John’s holding a bible but not addressing the reason for nationwide unrest.

Elsewhere in the D.C. area on Tuesday, a group of high school students organized a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Bethesda, Maryland:

This 17yo Whitman HS student put her classmates and school leaders on blast earlier, saying there is an indifference from the top about racism there. That hateful incidents by students and staff there are brushed aside. pic.twitter.com/RcnmrYoqvI — John Domen (@JDDsays) June 2, 2020

Students talked about racism in their community and in the school system, saying hateful incidents by students and staff in schools are often brushed aside.

The group ended the rally with a peaceful march through downtown Bethesda.

In Howard County, protests at Columbia Mall shut down all buses leaving and going to the mall. Audrey Barnes with the City of Laurel said in a Tweet the Regional Transportation Agency shut down bus service early Tuesday.

Heads up RTA Riders: Due to protests and road closures, the RTA is shutting down service an hour early (within the next hour). Routes are getting blocked and will not be able to function much longer. Drivers have been instructed to get current riders to their destinations pic.twitter.com/bgkam0RJVk — Audrey Barnes (@LaurelPIO) June 2, 2020

ALERT ALL BUSES ARE NOT RUNNING LEAVING AND GOING TO COLUMBIA MALL 6/02/2020 DUE TO PROTESTING — RTA Service Alerts (@RTA_alert) June 2, 2020

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report from Bethesda, Maryland.