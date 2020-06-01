Home » Washington, DC News » 'Sad and angry' after…

‘Sad and angry’ after destruction, mayhem in DC during protests

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

June 1, 2020, 7:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at Lafayette Park on Monday morning following the protests. (Courtesy NBC)

Fires were set, windows were shattered and cars were wrecked across the nation’s capital after protesters clashed with authorities over the death of George Floyd for a third night, leaving D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to say she was “sad and angry” over the destruction in the District.

“We were certainly very sad and angry, quite frankly, about the destruction that happened here,” Bowser told NBC’s Today show. “We’re in Lafayette Park right in the center of our city, in front of the White House, but we had damage in blocks throughout the city.”

Bowser said she wants people to be able to protest.

“And we recognize that people are frustrated and mad but tearing up our beautiful city is not the way to bring attention to what is the righteous cause.”

Monday marks a week since the death of Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as an officer pressed a knee into his neck.

The mayor said authorities have seen some of the destructive tactics used in demonstrations before.

“Tactics, like the types of tools that they use restocking, setting fires here and there to try to draw in the police to various locations,” she said.

<p>Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)</p>
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP/Evan Vucci
<p>A parking meter is seen tipped over along L Street by Farrugut North. (John Domen/WTOP)</p>
A parking meter is seen tipped over along L Street by Farrugut North. (John Domen/WTOP)

John Domen/WTOP
<p>A store on L Street near Farrugut North is seen damaged after protests in D.C. (John Domen/WTOP)</p>
A store on L Street near Farrugut North is seen damaged after protests in D.C. (John Domen/WTOP)

John Domen/WTOP
<p>Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
<p>Police stand under the entrance to The Hay Adams Hotel on 16th Street as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
Police stand under the entrance to The Hay Adams Hotel on 16th Street as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
<p>Police stand near an overturned vehicle and a fire as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
Police stand near an overturned vehicle and a fire as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
<p>Police investigate a shoe and clothing store vandalized Saturday night in D.C.&#8217;s Georgetown neighborhood. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)</p>
Police investigate a shoe and clothing store vandalized Saturday night in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
(1/7)
<p>Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)</p>
<p>A parking meter is seen tipped over along L Street by Farrugut North. (John Domen/WTOP)</p>
<p>A store on L Street near Farrugut North is seen damaged after protests in D.C. (John Domen/WTOP)</p>
<p>Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
<p>Police stand under the entrance to The Hay Adams Hotel on 16th Street as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
<p>Police stand near an overturned vehicle and a fire as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
<p>Police investigate a shoe and clothing store vandalized Saturday night in D.C.&#8217;s Georgetown neighborhood. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)</p>

Still, Bowser said most of the protesters acted peacefully.

“We saw most of the people peaceably protest. We saw most of the people leave at the time of curfew. And that gave the authorities the ability to focus on the troublemakers,” she said.

Bowser also noted that D.C. is prepared for more.

“We’re working with our intelligence and all of our law enforcement partners to figure out who’s coming where.”

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez was at the scene of the bedlam Sunday night. Listen below.

download audio
WTOP's Alejandro Alvarez reports from the scene of the fire

Bowser had set a curfew Sunday night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday in an effort to curb some of the violence.

The curfew was a change of mind for D.C.’s mayor. Earlier Sunday, Bowser had said she would not impose a curfew because she did not believe that the protesters engaging in violent behavior would abide by it.

Around the time curfew went into effect, a fire inside the AFL-CIO building on 16th Street and I Street Northwest was reported.

D.C. police also said Sunday night they were responding to “multiple fires intentionally set” around the city, including one reported at St. John’s Episcopal Church on H Street NW.

Near the Farragut West Metro, fire alarms went off inside a bank as its door was forced open and its windows shattered.

At Wisconsin Avenue NW in Friendship Heights, Montgomery County police provided backup support to D.C. police responding to dozens of people who broke into shops at the Mazza Gallerie.

Wisconsin Avenue at Western Avenue on the Maryland side was shut down. Montgomery County police said a group of about 75 people were running around after breaking into shops but none had crossed the city line into Maryland.

download audio
Montgomery County Police Commander Sean Gagen on the situation in Friendship Heights on Sunday, May 31, 2020

A tense night followed a day of protests at several spots in D.C., which prompted Bowser to call in the D.C. National Guard to back up D.C. police earlier in dealing with potentially violent protests.

Protests at Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House, were at first “quite orderly but quite vocal,” WTOP’s Steve Dresner reported earlier Sunday.

As day turned into night, Dresner said police attempted to disperse protesters, and what appeared to be rubber pellets were fired at the crowd, causing them to run and clearing Lafayette Square for a bit.

Tensions have flared across the U.S. in multiple cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

Protesters in Philadelphia hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police, officials said, while thieves in more than 20 California cities smashed their way into businesses and ran off with as much as they could carry — boxes of sneakers, armloads of clothes, and cellphones, TVs and other electronics.

In Minneapolis, a tanker truck driver drove into a massive crowd of demonstrators nearly a week after the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as an officer pressed a knee into his neck. No protesters appeared to be injured, and the driver was arrested.

At least 4,400 people have been arrested over days of protests, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press. Arrests ranged from stealing and blocking highways to breaking curfew.

In Salt Lake City, an activist leader condemned the destruction of property but said broken buildings shouldn’t be mourned on the same level as black men like Floyd.

“Maybe this country will get the memo that we are sick of police murdering unarmed black men,” said Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah. “Maybe the next time a white police officer decides to pull the trigger, he will picture cities burning.”

In tweets Sunday, Trump blamed anarchists and the media for fueling violence. Attorney General William Barr pointed a finger at “far left extremist” groups. Police chiefs and politicians accused outsiders of coming in and causing the problems.

WTOP’s Matt Small. Rick Massimo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

A broken window is seen at a Nordstrom store in along L Street by Farrugut North. (John Domen/WTOP)

John Domen/WTOP
An eyeglass store on L Street near Farrugut North is seen damaged after protests in D.C. (John Domen/WTOP)

John Domen/WTOP
A parking meter is seen tipped over along L Street by Farrugut North. (John Domen/WTOP)

John Domen/WTOP
A store on L Street near Farrugut North is seen damaged after protests in D.C. (John Domen/WTOP)

John Domen/WTOP
Offensive phrases and damage is seen near the AFL-CIO building and St. Johns Episcopal Church on 16th Street NW. (John Domen/WTOP)

John Domen/WTOP
Offensive phrases were sprayed near the AFL-CIO building and St. Johns Episcopal Church on 16th Street NW. (John Domen/WTOP)

John Domen/WTOP
A worker washes off graffiti after protests near St. John’s Episcopal Church.

John Domen/WTOP
A building is seen covered in graffiti near 16th Street NW in D.C. following protests. (John Domen/WTOP)

John Domen/WTOP
signs
Protesters raise signs during the another day of protests in D.C. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)

WTOP/Steve Dresner
white house
Protesters gather in front of the White House in D.C., during a third day of protest over the death of George Floyd. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)

WTOP/Steve Dresner
boarded
Windows are borded up during another day of protests in D.C. over the death of George Floyd. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)

WTOP/Steve Dresner
police
Police in Lafayette Square stand at the ready during another day of protests in D.C. over the death of George Floyd. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)

WTOP/Steve Dresner
protest
A person climbs a lamp post during a protest in D.C. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)

WTOP/Steve Dresner
protest
Protesters gather in Lafayette Square near the White House. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)

WTOP/Steve Dresner
protests
Protests erupt in D.C. and nationwide over the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in Minneapolis, following an incident that involved a white police officer. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)

WTOP/Steve Dresner
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
Demonstrators stand on a car as they confront police during a protest against the death of George Floyd, near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham talks with protesters May 31, 2020. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department
Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd hold up signs near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd climb a building near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd hold up placards up near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/ROBERTO SCHMIDT
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Crews work to board up business’s near the White House as protesters gather at Lafayette Square Park on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Tasos Katopodis
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
Demonstrators hold up signs as they protest the death of George Floyd, near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
Police watch demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
Police watch demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
Graffiti on Decatur House, in D.C. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Spray paint that reads "Yall Not Tired Yet?" is seen on the base fo the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, early Sunday, May 31, 2020, the morning after protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Spray paint that reads “Yall Not Tired Yet?” is seen on the base of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, early Sunday, May 31, 2020, the morning after protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

AP/Carolyn Kaster
A worker cleans up burned debris on a sidewalk, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Washington, following protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A worker cleans up burned debris on a sidewalk, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Washington, following protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP/Patrick Semansky
A man wearing a face mask and gloves cheeks his phone outside of The Hay Adams hotel near the White House on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Washington, as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A man wearing a face mask and gloves checks his phone outside of The Hay Adams hotel near the White House on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Washington, as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
Police line the street across from the Mazza Gallerie mall in Friendship Heights on May 31, 2020. (WTOP/Joel Oxley)

WTOP/Joel Oxley
Police stand in front of the Friendship Heights Metro Station on May 31, 2020. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
WTOP/Dave Dildine
<p>Police stand in front of The Shops At Wisconsin Place in Chevy Chase, Maryland.</p>
Police stand in front of The Shops At Wisconsin Place in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

WTOP/Dave Dildine
A demonstrator reacts after having milk poured into his eyes during as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A demonstrator reacts after having milk poured into his eyes as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP/Evan Vucci
<p>Demonstrators pprotest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
Demonstrators pprotest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
<p>Police form a line infront of St. John&#8217;s Episcopal Church as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
Police form a line infront of St. John’s Episcopal Church as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: People are seen running out of a store during a protest atLafayette Square Park on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: People are seen running out of a store during a protest atLafayette Square Park on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Tasos Katopodis
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Getty Images/TASOS KATOPODIS
<p>Police stand under the entrance to The Hay Adams Hotel on 16th Street as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
Police stand under the entrance to The Hay Adams Hotel on 16th Street as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
<p>Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)</p>
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP/Evan Vucci
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Getty Images/TASOS KATOPODIS
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Getty Images/TASOS KATOPODIS
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Getty Images/TASOS KATOPODIS
(Getty Images/TASOS KATOPODIS)
<p>Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
<p>UNITED STATES &#8211; MAY 31: Police in riot gear stand in front of the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd in Washington on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)</p>
UNITED STATES – MAY 31: Police in riot gear stand in front of the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd in Washington on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag/Caroline Brehman
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Getty Images/TASOS KATOPODIS
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Getty Images/TASOS KATOPODIS
<p>A demonstrator is filmed in front of a burning car during a protest of the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)</p>
A demonstrator is filmed in front of a burning car during a protest of the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP/Evan Vucci
(AP/Evan Vucci)
(AP/Evan Vucci)
(1/51)
signs
white house
boarded
police
protest
protest
protests
Spray paint that reads "Yall Not Tired Yet?" is seen on the base fo the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, early Sunday, May 31, 2020, the morning after protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A worker cleans up burned debris on a sidewalk, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Washington, following protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A man wearing a face mask and gloves cheeks his phone outside of The Hay Adams hotel near the White House on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Washington, as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
<p>Police stand in front of The Shops At Wisconsin Place in Chevy Chase, Maryland.</p>
A demonstrator reacts after having milk poured into his eyes during as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
<p>Demonstrators pprotest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
<p>Police form a line infront of St. John&#8217;s Episcopal Church as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: People are seen running out of a store during a protest atLafayette Square Park on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Police stand under the entrance to The Hay Adams Hotel on 16th Street as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
<p>Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)</p>
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>
<p>UNITED STATES &#8211; MAY 31: Police in riot gear stand in front of the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd in Washington on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)</p>
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
<p>WASHINGTON, DC &#8211; MAY 31: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</p>
<p>A demonstrator is filmed in front of a burning car during a protest of the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)</p>

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up