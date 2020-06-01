‘Sad and angry’ after destruction, mayhem in DC during protests

Fires were set, windows were shattered and cars were wrecked across the nation's capital after protesters clashed with authorities over the death of George Floyd on Sunday, leaving D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to say she was "sad and angry" over the destruction in the District.

“We were certainly very sad and angry, quite frankly, about the destruction that happened here,” Bowser told NBC’s Today show. “We’re in Lafayette Park right in the center of our city, in front of the White House, but we had damage in blocks throughout the city.”

Bowser said she wants people to be able to protest.

“And we recognize that people are frustrated and mad but tearing up our beautiful city is not the way to bring attention to what is the righteous cause.”

Monday marks a week since the death of Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as an officer pressed a knee into his neck.

The mayor said authorities have seen some of the destructive tactics used in demonstrations before.

“Tactics, like the types of tools that they use restocking, setting fires here and there to try to draw in the police to various locations,” she said.

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. A parking meter is seen tipped over along L Street by Farrugut North. A store on L Street near Farrugut North is seen damaged after protests in D.C. Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Police stand under the entrance to The Hay Adams Hotel on 16th Street as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Police stand near an overturned vehicle and a fire as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Police investigate a shoe and clothing store vandalized Saturday night in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood.

Still, Bowser said most of the protesters acted peacefully.

“We saw most of the people peaceably protest. We saw most of the people leave at the time of curfew. And that gave the authorities the ability to focus on the troublemakers,” she said.

Bowser also noted that D.C. is prepared for more.

“We’re working with our intelligence and all of our law enforcement partners to figure out who’s coming where.”

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez was at the scene of the bedlam Sunday night. Listen below.

WTOP's Alejandro Alvarez reports from the scene of the fire

Bowser had set a curfew Sunday night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday in an effort to curb some of the violence.

The curfew was a change of mind for D.C.’s mayor. Earlier Sunday, Bowser had said she would not impose a curfew because she did not believe that the protesters engaging in violent behavior would abide by it.

Around the time curfew went into effect, a fire inside the AFL-CIO building on 16th Street and I Street Northwest was reported.

The AFL-CIO headquarters a block north of the White House has been ransacked. There’s a fire in the lobby, all the windows are smashed and I can hear sprinklers going off. DC Fire haven’t been able to come anywhere near this area. pic.twitter.com/kpw1Jqgfgt — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 1, 2020

D.C. police also said Sunday night they were responding to “multiple fires intentionally set” around the city, including one reported at St. John’s Episcopal Church on H Street NW.

Near the Farragut West Metro, fire alarms went off inside a bank as its door was forced open and its windows shattered.

At Wisconsin Avenue NW in Friendship Heights, Montgomery County police provided backup support to D.C. police responding to dozens of people who broke into shops at the Mazza Gallerie.

Wisconsin Avenue at Western Avenue on the Maryland side was shut down. Montgomery County police said a group of about 75 people were running around after breaking into shops but none had crossed the city line into Maryland.

Montgomery County Police Commander Sean Gagen on the situation in Friendship Heights on Sunday, May 31, 2020

A tense night followed a day of protests at several spots in D.C., which prompted Bowser to call in the D.C. National Guard to back up D.C. police earlier in dealing with potentially violent protests.

Protests at Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House, were at first “quite orderly but quite vocal,” WTOP’s Steve Dresner reported earlier Sunday.

As day turned into night, Dresner said police attempted to disperse protesters, and what appeared to be rubber pellets were fired at the crowd, causing them to run and clearing Lafayette Square for a bit.

Tensions have flared across the U.S. in multiple cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

Protesters in Philadelphia hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police, officials said, while thieves in more than 20 California cities smashed their way into businesses and ran off with as much as they could carry — boxes of sneakers, armloads of clothes, and cellphones, TVs and other electronics.

In Minneapolis, a tanker truck driver drove into a massive crowd of demonstrators nearly a week after the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as an officer pressed a knee into his neck. No protesters appeared to be injured, and the driver was arrested.

At least 4,400 people have been arrested over days of protests, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press. Arrests ranged from stealing and blocking highways to breaking curfew.

In Salt Lake City, an activist leader condemned the destruction of property but said broken buildings shouldn’t be mourned on the same level as black men like Floyd.

“Maybe this country will get the memo that we are sick of police murdering unarmed black men,” said Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah. “Maybe the next time a white police officer decides to pull the trigger, he will picture cities burning.”

In tweets Sunday, Trump blamed anarchists and the media for fueling violence. Attorney General William Barr pointed a finger at “far left extremist” groups. Police chiefs and politicians accused outsiders of coming in and causing the problems.

WTOP’s Matt Small. Rick Massimo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.