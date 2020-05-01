Georgetown announces class of 2020 graduation plan

The university said that it will come together online to celebrate its graduates with a commencement after consulting with students and colleagues.

Georgetown University in D.C. will be honoring its class of 2020 virtually.

The university said that it will come together online to celebrate its graduates with a commencement after consulting with students and colleagues, reversing course on an earlier decision not to.

“While we will gather in celebration in-person at a future moment, this ceremony will mark an important milestone, as our students transition from students to alumni,” a statement from the university said.

The online ceremonies will take place on May 16 for all the schools, except for the medical school, which will hold its online ceremony on May 17.

Deans will send out additional information to students, and the registrar will send information about diplomas.

The university said a website will be launched on May 11 that will have videos, messages and stories that celebrate the students.

University President John J. DeGioia expressed his gratitude to the school community for their creativity and flexibility.

“We are especially grateful to our graduating class, for your resilience in completing your course of study,” DeGioia said in a statement.

Georgetown is not the only school in the area holding a virtual commencement in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Maryland announced in April that there will be a livestream commencement ceremony on May 22 for graduates and their families, with the commencement address delivered by class of 1963 graduate House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Meanwhile, the Army will proceed with this year’s graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy in June at West Point, New York, bringing 1,000 graduates back on campus for commencement, CNN reported.

