Coronavirus and College Graduation: What to Know

College seniors, many of whom have already lost their final weeks on campus, are now grappling with the cancellation of graduation ceremonies after the coronavirus pandemic forced many colleges to close their doors.

While some colleges are holding out hope the virus outbreak might subside enough to hold spring commencement in May, many are opting to postpone, hold ceremonies virtually or outright cancel commencement for the class of 2020.

These announcements come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new recommendations for limiting mass gatherings of more than 250 people because these events can inadvertently introduce the virus to new communities. It also suggests some communities should cancel gatherings of more than 10 people for organizations that serve higher-risk populations.

After colleges began announcing changes to commencement plans, petitions and open letters have popped up online. Students argue that while holding graduation ceremonies in May might not be safe, the hard work of their class still deserves to be acknowledged through an in-person ceremony at some point.

At Butler University in Indiana, one of the institutions that announced it would outright cancel its spring commencement with no plans for a later ceremony, nearly 2,000 students have signed a petition as of publication asking that the ceremony be rescheduled. Allie Moffett, a senior at Butler, says she started the petition to show administrators what walking across the stage at the Hinkle Fieldhouse means to the seniors.

“It comes down to knowing how hard we’ve all worked to earn our degrees and all of the tears, hours of studying, group projects, all of the great learning moments as well that go into receiving that piece of paper,” Moffett says. “For a lot of us, it’s the completion of a really trying but amazing period of our lives. To not only have our last weeks of being college students taken away but having that final gathering as a family taken away for us, that’s really hard to accept.”

Similarly, an open letter penned by students at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., garnered nearly 1,200 signatures as of publication and asked administrators to postpone commencement rather than cancel it or hold it virtually. University administrators have since announced the ceremony will be postponed due to CDC recommendations about limiting the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

But many seniors around the country can expect to experience their college graduation virtually, as college administrators seek to acknowledge students’ achievements while keeping their communities safe. Northeastern University in Boston, for example, announced it would hold commencement virtually while aiming to preserve a sense of community.

“Consistent with the university’s rich tradition, we will feature an inspiring address from a pioneering individual who has expanded the frontiers of human knowledge, possibility, and achievement,” the announcement read. “And we also plan to offer new opportunities for interconnecting the Northeastern family in ways that further enrich this virtual event.”

Some colleges, like Harvard University in Massachusetts, have, as of publication, not made a decision about the fate of their commencement ceremonies.

The uncertainty of just how long the world will remain at a standstill in response to the novel coronavirus makes pinning down plans for a graduation ceremony challenging. Doctors and experts provide a range of estimates for how many people will get the virus and how many months of social distancing practices like avoiding large crowds will be necessary to limit the spread.

Baylor University in Texas announced it would postpone its commencement ceremonies but it remains uncertain when the rescheduled in-person events can take place safely. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, says Jason Cook, a Baylor spokesman, as these ceremonies often involve parents and older grandparents who have preexisting conditions that may make them more vulnerable to the disease.

“All commencement activities are going to be postponed to August at the earliest,” Cook says. “All ceremonies involve the graduates walking across the stage shaking the (Baylor University) president’s hand, and I don’t know if we’ll do that anymore. At this point, we are hopeful that the threat of the coronavirus will have passed by then and hopefully if all of the social distancing and public health measures are effective, we can proceed in August.”

A student’s chance to have his or her work recognized by professors, family and friends is a big moment, but it’s especially important for those students who are the first in their families to do so.

“As the first to graduate in my family, not only was it an honor but it was a big feat. Not walking on that stage hurts my parents as much as me. For them (to) not experience that joy other parents have experienced, is disappointing,” Jessica Flores, a senior at California State University–Fresno, wrote in a direct message to U.S. News after reading an announcement from the university. “Reading where it said that commencement was cancelled made my heart drop. It took awhile to let those words sink in, and when they did, I let myself cry.”

As Americans wade through the next few months of self-quarantine, a stock market in free-fall and the possibility of vulnerable friends and family members experiencing the more severe symptoms of this virus, college administrators assure students that they are still attentive to the unique challenges students face. Many are urging seniors to remain calm and stay home, and to keep in mind that their time in college was still meaningful regardless of the status of their commencement ceremony.

“We understand this is an unprecedented time but we also know it’s a very stressful time for students. The key thing we are focusing on is to ensure students can complete their academic requirements and they will have a Baylor diploma and a Baylor ring,” Cook says. “The value of those two items remains unchanged.”

