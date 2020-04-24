Virginia students catch a break on graduation, testing requirements because of coronavirus

Help is coming for students in Virginia who are worried about meeting high school graduation and test requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said Friday he’s ready to grant a series of waivers quickly, as soon as Gov. Ralph Northam signs budget bills approved this week by the General Assembly.

Two of the waivers will allow high school seniors to graduate on time, even though they haven’t completed certain graduation requirements.

Those requirements include completing a virtual course and finishing emergency first aid training.

Lane also said students who were not able to take Standards of Learning tests this spring because of the virus will not have to make them up in the fall.

“I believe the primary focus of schools, whenever we can return to school, should be on the wellness of students and re-establishing school communities and cultures, and not on preparing students for state tests immediately upon their return to school,” Lane said.

Other planned waivers will help teachers who are trying to get an initial license or renew the one they have.

“I would like to thank Gov. Northam and the General Assembly for giving me the authority to grant our students, teachers and schools this much needed flexibility during this public health crisis,” said Lane.

Read more in the memo sent to school superintendents across the Commonwealth.

