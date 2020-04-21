University of Maryland announces class of 2020 graduation plan

Schools across the country are struggling to come up with a viable plan to celebrate graduating seniors who missed the majority of their final semester.

Schools across the country are struggling to come up with a viable plan to celebrate graduating seniors who missed the majority of their final semester on campus, and the University of Maryland announced how it will honor the class of 2020.

University President Wallace Loh said there will be a livestream commencement ceremony on May 22 for graduates and their families, with the commencement address delivered by class of 1963 graduate House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

“During these challenging and uncertain times, it is a great honor to address the Spring 2020 graduates of the University of Maryland, College Park,” Hoyer said. “I know this year’s celebrations will look a bit different, but I look forward to joining together with the UMD family to recognize the achievements of our graduates and wish them well as they enter the next phase of their lives.”

Citrupa (Kat) Gopal, a class of 2020 biology major, will also give remarks.

Individual colleges and schools will also host their own virtual commencement ceremonies on May 22, featuring remarks from deans and displaying the names of every graduate, the university said in a statement.

In addition, a care package will be mailed to the graduates that includes the graduation program and other items, such as a cap and tassel for undergraduates. The package will be mailed to the student’s permanent address.

Loh is offering graduates complimentary tickets to a Terp football game on Sept. 12, with the opportunity to participate in the winter commencement in December.

Details on the livestream commencement will be released at a later time, the university said.

