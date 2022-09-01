RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN nuclear agency team arrives at Ukraine power plant | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Labor Day getaway: Lots of traffic expected

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

September 1, 2022, 8:35 AM

The Labor Day getaway in the D.C. region is expected to be near pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

People typically start to hit the roads for the Delmarva beaches and the Maryland and Virginia mountains Thursday afternoon, according to WTOP Traffic reporters.

WTOP Traffic reporters Jack Taylor and Reada Kessler said that typically people start to leave for the long weekend after lunchtime on Thursdays.

“I can see traffic being busier than it’s been. It certainly is closer to being ‘back to the norm,'” Taylor said.

His advice: Take it easy on the roads, so you can relax and enjoy the weekend.

Drivers also can expect a lot of people on the roads Friday afternoon and late Monday.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects more than 350,000 vehicles will cross the Bay Bridge between Friday, Sept. 2 and Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5.

It recommends crossing the Bay Bridge during these times:

  • Thursday, Sept. 1 — before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 2 — before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 3 — before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 4 — before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
  • Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5 — before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 6 — before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

The Maryland Transportation Authority expects that more than 90,000 vehicles will cross the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge between Charles County in Maryland and King George County in Virginia between Friday and Monday.

It recommends crossing that bridge during these times:

  • Thursday, Sept. 1 — before 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 2 — before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 3 — before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 4 — before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
  • Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5 — before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

In Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation plans to suspend highway work zones and lift most lane closures on the interstates, beginning at noon Friday through noon Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Travelers taking flights will find something new. Starting Thursday, there’s a new customer service dashboard that lets people see what kinds of guarantees, refunds or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in case of flight delays or cancellations.

