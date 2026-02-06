Amtrak canceling more than a dozen trains serving DC, Northeast region

Sixteen trains that stop at Union Station in D.C. were canceled by Amtrak on Thursday. And that will be the case again Friday.

The rail service is blaming what it calls “weather-related equipment issues” for the cancellation of three Keystone Service trains, seven Acela trains, 10 Northeast Regional trains.

Amtrak told WTOP it’s communicating directly with impacted customers with reservations on affected trains, and that additional charges will be waived.

The company said customers may change their reservations on the Amtrak App or Amtrak.com.

