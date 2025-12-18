Maryland moves forward on replacing Chesapeake Bay Bridge

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board has approved a proposal to scrap the current spans of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and build two new bridges in its place.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board voted Thursday morning to approve a proposal that would result in the construction of two new bridges to carry traffic over the Chesapeake Bay and remove the current spans.

Members voted unanimously to advance the so-called “Alternative-C” plan, which would provide for the construction of two four-lane bridges over the bay, essentially doubling the capacity of the current spans. It would also provide for the widening of U.S. 50/301 to eight lanes from west of Oceanic Drive to east of Cox Creek to support traffic transitions to the new crossing.

A proposed bicycle and pedestrian shared‑use path was not included in the plans approved Thursday. The board will continue evaluating before deciding whether to include it in the final package.

Officials estimated that path would add approximately $1 billion to the total cost, and board members wanted a cost-benefit analysis before making any decisions on whether to include that.

Board members said this option is the most cost-effective way forward, has the least environmental and community impacts, and would result in improved safety. The new bridges would have wider lanes and full shoulders, which could be used by emergency vehicles in the event of a crash.

An economic analysis estimated the project would generate $17 billion to $23 billion for the local economy and create anywhere from 61,300 to 75,600 jobs.

The project is estimated to cost between $15 billion and $17 billion. If all goes as planned, design of the project could begin in 2028 with construction potentially starting in the summer of 2032.

“It’s rather daunting to think of taking on two very large bridges in a short period of time, one due to a disaster, the other one has been in the works for quite a while,” said board member Cynthia Penny-Ardinger, referring to the Key Bridge in the former reference, which was destroyed in a container ship collision on March 26, 2024.

A new bay bridge would have 230 feet vertical clearance over the water, matching that of the Key Bridge when it’s completed. Penny-Ardinger said she was confident the new height of the bridges would increase access to the Port of Baltimore.

A study launched in summer 2022 evaluated seven potential options for the bridge’s future. Starting in January, government agencies and the public will have opportunities to provide feedback on the proposal. Public hearings are planned for February.

