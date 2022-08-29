RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Home » Transportation News » VDOT suspends work zones,…

VDOT suspends work zones, lane closures ahead of busy Labor Day weekend

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

August 29, 2022, 2:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Got Labor Day weekend plans?

The Virginia Department of Transportation is aiming to ease the stress on drivers this holiday weekend by suspending many highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major Virginia roads.

The changes will last from noon Friday until noon Tuesday, Sept. 6.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, VDOT said semi-permanent work zones will remain in place.

To help keep traffic moving over the holiday weekend, VDOT said, many regions have enhanced their safety service patrols along designated corridors to provide disabled vehicles services such as tire assistance, fuel, air compression, jump starts, water and phone access to local wrecker service and directions.

VDOT anticipates Labor Day weekend will bring peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates.

While the agency said it can’t predict exactly when congestion will occur this year, it estimated, based on historical traffic data, that drivers can expect moderate to heavy congestion from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and throughout the holiday weekend, including Monday.

In addition to lifting lane closures across many work zones, VDOT said, all HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes inside the Beltway will also be lifted on Labor Day.

VDOT also has an interactive map of historical Labor Day weekend traffic data.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Transportation News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up