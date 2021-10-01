Weekend Road and Rail: Transform 66 changes, 295 improvements and a march in DC

A few changes to the Transform 66 project to go with road closures for the I-295/DC-295 project and a Women’s March in D.C. are planned for this weekend.

Another fantastic fall forecast is in store for this weekend, which means all elements will be conducive for any scheduled roadwork. The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project presses on with a few changes ahead.

There are planned closures associated with the I-295/DC-295 Project this weekend along with a Women’s March in the District. SunFest may see volume and Metro continues the weekend maintenance work. Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

Virginia

We generally use this space for all the variations planned for the everchanging Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project — which we will do — but we’re going to start with the details of a new traffic pattern planned for the I-66/Nutley Street Interchange this weekend that includes a shift to new loop ramps as this longstanding project slowly comes to fruition.

The work requires the northbound lanes of Nutley Street to be shifted to the west, with two travel lanes in each direction running on the west side of the bridge over I-66. Pedestrians will also be detoured.

This temporary traffic pattern will allow construction of the new Nutley Street Interchange to advance while keeping Nutley Street open to vehicles and pedestrians, which will remain in place through approximately January 2022.

Scheduled changes include opening permanent loop ramps from Nutley Street South to I-66 East and from Nutley Street North to I-66 West.

This weekend’s travel patterns will be as follows:

Ramp from Nutley Street South to I-66 East Overnight Friday, a new, permanent loop ramp from Nutley Street South to I-66 East will open on the righthand side near where the previous loop was located. Drivers on Nutley Street South will no longer be able to make a left turn at the temporary traffic signal to reach I-66 East.



The northbound travel lanes of Nutley Street will shift to the west side of the bridge over I-66. Northbound and southbound traffic will each have two travel lanes.

During the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 4, the new, permanent loop ramp from northbound Nutley Street to I-66 West will open on the righthand side near where the previous loop ramp had been located. Drivers on Nutley Street north will no longer turn left to reach I-66 West.

The work to complete this shift will require ramp and lane closures with detours of Nutley Street this weekend, with the new ramp scheduled to open by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

In other work related to the ongoing Transform 66 Project, this weekend will see work at the Beltway Interchange continue. The schedule also includes lane and ramp closures from the Beltway through Gainesville as follows:

Ramps from I-66 to the 495 Express Lanes South and from the 495 Express Lanes South to I-66 West: Friday: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will be closed and detoured via overhead variable message boards.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East: Friday: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be directed to I-66 West, exit to Nutley Street for a U-turn.

I-66 West from I-495 to west of Gallows Road: Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work and installation.

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Vaden Drive: Friday and Saturday: 9:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

I-66 East at Nutley Street: Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

I-66 East from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to Blake Lane: Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for wall work.

I-66 West from west of Stringfellow Road to Route 28: Friday: 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes closed for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

Stringfellow Road North and South at I-66: Friday and Saturday: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Stringfellow Road will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction with periodic stoppages of up to 15 minutes overnights.

Ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 East: Friday: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured farther south to use Route 29 North to follow signs to I-66 East.

I-66 West at Route 29 Centreville: Friday: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for concrete deck pour.

I-66 West from Groveton Road to Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway): Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2: 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The left travel lane will be closed for paving.

These are just a few of the work zones that are planned, be sure to stay tuned to WTOP Traffic on the 8s for any updates or additional closures. And be sure to call the Traffic Center at WTOP, manned 24/7, at 866-304-WTOP to be part of the process.

Maryland

In a report from the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) due to SunFest in Ocean City, Maryland, motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes from Thursday through Sunday this weekend.

Traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of eastbound traffic travels on the westbound span) to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge.

Two-way operations may be limited based on westbound traffic volumes.

They are encouraging motorists to travel off-peak. The best times to travel this weekend are:

Thursday and Friday — before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Saturday — before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Sunday — before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

This new traffic pattern, with a right lane blocked is in place for the new overhead gantry for future all-electronic and signage on US-301 southbound on the approach to the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge. More details can be found online.

There is also continuing off-peak work on the Maryland side of the Beltway in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. Between Arena Drive and Richie Marlboro Road through the fall, and on both sides of the Beltway near the Suitland Parkway motorists can expect lane reductions and ongoing traffic barrels.

There, milling and paving — which is on the Beltway before and after Georgia Avenue — is also a work in progress during off-peak times. Motorists can expect rough and uneven pavement to reduce speeds through that stretch of roadway in both directions.

In Howard County, the MD-32 Improvements Project continues to see change. Crews will be flagging this weekend with a single lane closures from south of River Valley Chase to north of Triadelphia Road, a span of one mile, through 5 a.m. Monday.

Also ongoing road surface improvement, which has single lane closures on MD-32 and Dorsey Run Road between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The ramp form westbound MD-32 to Dorsey Run Road will close this weekend beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

In Silver Spring this week, crews have begun underground utility relocations at the intersection of University Boulevard (MD-193) and Riggs Road (MD-212). This work, scheduled during the overnight, will continue through Oct. 25, weather permitting Sunday through Thursday. Crews will try to keep one lane in each direction on University Boulevard (MD-193) and Riggs Road (MD-212) maintained.

Be sure to check the Purple Line website for upcoming changes and project completions.

DC

This Saturday, a Women’s March in the District is planned for the rights of a woman’s autonomy. There will be rolling a street closures and parking restriction along Pennsylvania Avenue from Freedom Plaza to the Capitol. WTOP has a full list of planned road closures for the day.

There also continues to be ongoing work associated with the I-295/DC-295 Improvement Project.

As of this week, there are temporary lane and ramp closures in place for northbound Kenilworth Avenue and DC-295 set to continue through Oct. 6 daily between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. as follows:

Northbound Kenilworth Avenue ramp to northbound DC-295 at Polk Street, NE Northbound DC-295 ramp to northbound Kenilworth Avenue at Polk Street, NE Right lane blocked on northbound DC-295 between Nannie Helen Burroughs and Avenues, NE



There will also be temporary closures of the Suitland Parkway and Howard Road this weekend.

The Suitland Parkway will be closed between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and South Capitol Street Saturday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. This includes the ramp closure of I-295 southbound to outbound Suitland Parkway. When Suitland Parkway is fully closed, Firth Sterling Avenue and South Capitol Street will remain open.

The closure of Howard Road SE, is between Firth Sterling Avenue and the WMATA Parking garage is also expected to continue with detours posted.

There is still work scheduled during off-peak times, including weekends, for the I-295 Corridor between Laboratory Road / JBAB and the Suitland Parkway, which can also include Malcolm X Avenue, SE, and South Capitol Street. A full list of times and closures and be found online.

Closures also continue along South Capitol Street will full stops of traffic during off-peak times at the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge (FDMB). The lane closures with full stops generally occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. at 15-minute increments. More information and specifics on these events can be found online.

Metro

There is still Red Line work with the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project, which closes the Rockville and Shady Grove stations through Dec. 4. There is a list of alternate travel options, which can be found online.

There will be maintenance this weekend on the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines, which will require single tracking between McPherson Square and Smithsonian.

Otherwise, Metro will operate on a normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. on Saturday and midnight on Sunday with trains serving 89 of 91 stations and normal frequencies on the Red, Yellow and Green lines.

Weekend service summary: