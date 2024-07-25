Northern Virginia OmniRide users to face new schedule, higher fares

The OmniRide Express base fare will also increase from $9 each way to $11 each way.

OmniRide is implementing changes to many of its bus routes in the greater Prince William area – including on OmniRide Express, Metro Express and local routes – beginning July 29, according to a news release from the agency.

The OmniRide Express base fare will also increase from $9 each way to $11 each way; the reduced fare will be $5.50. The monthly unlimited pass will increase from $265 to $285.

The following routes have changed, according to the release: