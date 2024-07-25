Northern Virginia OmniRide users to face new schedule, higher fares

The OmniRide Express base fare will also increase from $9 each way to $11 each way.
OmniRide is implementing changes to many of its bus routes in the greater Prince William area – including on OmniRide Express, Metro Express and local routes – beginning July 29, according to a news release from the agency.
The OmniRide Express base fare will also increase from $9 each way to $11 each way; the reduced fare will be $5.50. The monthly unlimited pass will increase from $265 to $285.
The following routes have changed, according to the release:
OmniRide Express
- Lake Ridge – Washington (981)
- Gainesville-Pentagon-L’Enfant Plaza-Navy Yard (612)
- Timetable adjustments
- Moved to Bus Bay B at University Lot
- Haymarket-Rosslyn/Ballston (622)
- Timetable adjustments
- Western lot Connector Eliminated — no more mid-day or late evening trips from Pentagon to Heathcote Lot
- Move to Busy Bay D at University Lot
- Manassas – Washington (601) – Now Gainesville – Washington (611)
- Route moves to Bus Bay A at University Lot
- New schedules
- Manassas – Pentagon (602) – Route eliminated
- Alternative service available on 612 from the university lot in Gainesville
- Manassas-Dulles Corridor/Reston/Herndon (608) – Now Gainesville – Dulles Corridor/Reston/Herndon (618)
- Route moves to Bus Bay C at University Lot
- Timetable adjustments
OmniRide Metro Express
- Manassas Metro Express (60)
- New timetables
- New routing – route will only operate between Manassas Mall and Tysons Metro Station
- Service will operate every 45 minutes
- New timed transfers
- Alternate service between Route 28 and the Manassas Hub is available with OmniRide Connect microtransit and from the Hub to Manassas Mall via Route 65
- Prince William Metro Express (95)
- Two new stops on Potomac Mills Road between Gideon and Smoketown roads
Local
- Dale City (91)
- New stop on Potomac Mills Rd between Gideon and Smoketown
- Lake Ridge Connector (94)
- Two new stops on Potomac Mills Rd between Gideon and Smoketown
- Dumfries Connector (53)
- New stops on Potomac Mills Rd between Gideon and Smoketown
- Manassas – Balls Ford (65B) – Route eliminated/Combined with 65N to become Route 65
- Manassas – NOVA (65N) – NOW 65
- Routing altered to serve to serve Rolling Road/Ashton Avenue between Manassas Mall and the Hub-Prince William County Courthouse
- Routing altered to serve Sudley Manor/Williamson Boulevard between Manassas Mall and the NOVA campus
- Connecting service at Manassas Mall to 60
- Connecting service at Hub-PWC Courthouse to 67, 96 and OmniRide Connect
- Service will operate every 45 minutes