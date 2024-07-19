How the global technology outage is affecting the DC region’s hospitals, transit services

Meanwhile, the three major D.C. area airports are experiencing delays and some flights are even being cancelled due to the communications outage.

D.C.-area institutions, including hospitals, courts and transit services, are modifying operations due to a global technology outage.

The three major D.C. area airports saw delays and cancellations this morning, with some disruptions continuing into the afternoon.

Buses and trains are back on schedule after the region’s largest transit agency experienced delays early Friday morning with some of its services — including its website — as it dealt with the impact of the communications outage.

Local hospital systems are open, but some services are affected

A spokesperson for INova Health systems told WTOP that all sites are “open and serving patients.” However, she added that the outage has “affected” some of INova Health’s technology systems.

“As patient safety is our top priority, we quickly implemented standard downtime procedures to limit the impact to patient care while we work to restore standard operations,” she said.

Melony Griffith, the president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, told WTOP that “Maryland’s hospitals are open and operational.”

However, she said some are cancelling elective procedures.

“People should hear from their local hospitals if there has been a change in a scheduled elective procedure,” Griffith said.

She added that patients can also check the hospital website for updates; however, she asked that people refrain from “(overwhelming) our hospitals with calls regarding elective procedures.” Instead, patients should expect their hospital to call them.

Disruptions to Maryland hospitals caused by the global outage include access to electronic health records, transcription services and budgeting and care coordination systems, Griffith said.

“When technology doesn’t work, we go back to what has previously worked,” she said. “We use paper and pencil phone calls and couriers to get the job done.”

D.C. resident Loretta Sims told WTOP that she had an eye appointment scheduled at Washington Hospital Center for Friday morning. When she arrived, she said hospital staff told her their systems were down.

“They said if I wanted to wait two or three hours, I could, but I wasn’t going to wait that long,” Sims said, adding that the hospital was “crowded.”

Department of Motor Vehicle services disrupted

Virginia’s DMV offices are closed Friday due to the outage. Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Association offices remain open, as do D.C.’s DMV locations; however, there are some significant service disruptions.

At the Rhode Island Service Center in Northeast, residents lined up outside of the facility, which had a delayed opening Friday. Some said they’d been waiting there for longer than three hours.

Every 30 minutes, a DMV staff member came out to update the crowd.

“Luckily, someone came out pretty quickly and explained what was going on,” said Caroline Kemp, a resident who was waiting in line for services. “I hadn’t even looked at the news yet to hear about the global outage.”

According to a social media post from D.C. DMV, self-service kiosks at the Fort Stanton and Takoma Rec Centers are working, but the agency is troubleshooting at the Inspection Station on Half Street.

The department encourages residents to utilize online services when possible.

Maryland courts closed

Maryland’s court system announced Friday morning that all of the state’s courts, offices and facilities will be closed to the public all day due to the outage. They will remain open for “emergency matters,” the system said.

Cancellations and delays are soaring at local airports

Long lines formed at airports in the U.S., Europe and Asia as airlines lost access to check-in and booking services at a time when many travelers are heading away on summer vacations. D.C’s local airports were not spared from the computer system outage.

Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport both posted on social media that “multiple airlines are reporting system outages that are impacting flight operations” and that passengers should check the status of their flights before heading to the airports.

According to FlightAware, a flight tracking website, Reagan had about 80 delays and 40 cancellations as of 8 a.m. Friday, with delays lasting an average of half an hour. Dulles similarly at 8 a.m. had about 30 cancellations and 90 delays that were lasting an average of 48 minutes, with wait times increasing.

BWI Marshall Airport also reported almost 90 delays and over 10 cancellations in the morning.

Metro is back on schedule, website back up as well

In an updated post on X at 5:45 a.m. Friday, WMATA said all its Metrorail stations opened on time and service will be running as scheduled. The agency added that bus service is operating as scheduled and only five routes are experiencing delays unrelated to the outage.

WTOP’s John Domen reported from Metro stations this morning that some fare machines and arrival boards are down as computer issues persist, but trains are still pretty much on schedule.

In an earlier post before 5 a.m., the agency said trains were indefinitely delayed and bus times may also be delayed due to the computer system issue.

Metro’s website was also down in the early morning, not coming back online until 9:30 a.m.

Metro Access is still on a slight delay, but the transportation agency says customers that made accessibility reservations in advance will be called by Metro representatives if they are affected.

Drivers may not be in the clear either

If you’re not traveling by plane or transit, you might still be out of luck. E-ZPass services in Maryland and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are experiencing issues related to the outages.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management also declared a partial state of emergency in response to the statewide Microsoft outage, reminding travelers to check their flight status and warning that on E-ZPass services may be delayed.

In addition, all Maryland courts, offices, and facilities were closed to the public Friday, but remained open for emergency matters, according to a notice on the Maryland Courts website.

While the Virginia Department of Emergency Management has not declared a state of emergency, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has closed all customer service centers and said all online transactions are also unavailable.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack. The company said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

