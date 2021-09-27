Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
After 2020 hiatus, Sunfest returns to Ocean City boardwalk

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 27, 2021, 4:52 AM

After a COVID-19 hiatus in 2020, Sunfest — Ocean City’s biggest festival — returns to the boardwalk for its 46th year.

From Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 3, visitors from the region and beyond can expect four intense days of arts, crafts, rides, live music and, of course, lots and lots of food.

Musical acts headlining this year’s evening performances include Maryland’s own The Fabulous Hubcaps on Thursday, the Eli Young Band on Friday, and legendary jam band Blues Traveler on Saturday.

Dozens of other musicians and DJs will be featured through the festival’s four days. A full lineup of acts for Sunfest’s indoor and outdoor stages can be found online.

Though the pandemic forced Ocean City to cancel Sunfest in 2020, the rise in vaccinations has allowed the city to loosen restrictions and welcome large crowds back over the summer.

The city hosts approximately eight million visitors annually, with the majority in the summer months, according to their website.

While masks are no longer required outside or indoors at public businesses, they will be required on all Ocean City’s public transportation. Private businesses are still allowed to set their own policies regarding COVID-19 safety. City officials ask that visitors to Sunfest be mindful of social distancing and respect their fellow festival goers.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

