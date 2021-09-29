Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Saturday road closures, parking restrictions for DC abortion rights march

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 29, 2021, 4:33 AM

The Women’s March is partnering with Planned Parenthood for an abortion rights march Saturday, and D.C. police released road closures and parking restrictions that may affect traffic in the District. Here’s what you need to know.

The following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street NW;
  • 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street NW;
  • 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street NW;
  • E Street from 12th Street from 14th Street NW.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 12th Street NW;
  • 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to F Street NW;
  • 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street NW;
  • E Street from 12th Street from 14th Street NW.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street NW will be closed to traffic from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

D.C. police said street closures and listed times are subject to change, and they ask drivers to follow the posted signs. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Police are reminding drivers to be cautious, as increased pedestrian traffic is anticipated.

Police are reminding drivers to be cautious, as increased pedestrian traffic is anticipated.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

