FAQ: 2021 Women’s March

A faith gathering will be held in Freedom Plaza ahead of the rally at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Organizers are asking those who are attending the march to arrive around 11 a.m. if they are not attending the prior faith gathering.

At 12 p.m., comedian and activist Cristela Alonzo will host a rally featuring speakers from around the country. There will be live and prerecorded speeches and musical presentations as well as displays. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra have been invited to attend.

At 2 p.m., a march to the Supreme Court will begin via Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues. In their permit application, organizers said they expect around 10,000 people to attend.