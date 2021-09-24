Weekend Road and Rail: Stops on the Beltway and I-66, events in DC; work on most Metro lines

This looks to be a gorgeous weekend and that means full steam ahead for roadwork on the Beltway, to include stops on the Virginia side.

As Interstate 66 continues to transform, so does Interstate 295/DC-295. Bikes rule the district and Metro has only the Green line operating with normal service. Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

Maryland

Work is planned for US-29/MD 200 Intercounty Connector (ICC) interchange, resulting in temporary ramp closures over the coming weekends.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) said the ramps at US-29 to MD 200/ICC will be closed and detoured, weather permitting, for the next two weekends between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day in some variation.

This weekend drivers may notice the ramp from southbound US-29 to eastbound MD 200/ICC closed with traffic sent to use Fairland Road, to northbound US-29 to continue east on the ICC.

The MDTA said a new travel plan will begin for motorists that use US-301 to commute between Maryland and Virginia via the Nice/Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River too. That is expected to start this fall.

If you use this stretch of roadway, you’re probably conditioned to seeing cranes and cones. This week sees the advent of a new travel pattern.

Weather permitting, MDTA said there will be a 24/7 single-lane closure on the southbound side on the approach to the bridge and toll plaza, with access to businesses in that stretch maintained.

This new pattern is for the preparation and installation of foundations for the new overhead gantry for future all-electronic tolling complete with signage.

This ever-changing work is an ongoing project to replace the 80-year-old Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, which is set to open by early 2023.

The work continues in Maryland on the Beltway in both Prince George’s and Montgomery counties overnight. Crews are working nightly between Arena Drive and Richie Marlboro Road through the fall, Sunday through Thursdays. Beltway work will reduce lanes both ways near the Suitland Parkway during the same time.

In Silver Spring, there is milling and paving of the Beltway before and after Georgia Avenue. The work is the same, during off-peak times, and motorists can expect rough and uneven pavement to reduce speeds through that stretch of roadway in both directions.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday on the Outer Loop, the process of milling the top layer of asphalt is set to begin overnight every week, Sunday through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

This work will require single to multiple-lane closures progressing from one side of the Beltway to the other, weather permitting. Motorists using this stretch of the Beltway should be prepared for any off-peak work, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.

In a projected note for Purple Line work, there is set to be a closure of the intersection of MD 410/East-West Highway and MD 320/Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Sept. 29, beginning at 9 a.m. for tree removal — detours posted for the day.

Be sure to check the posted link for all ongoing changes and upcoming closures.

The District

This weekend sees bicyclists, “Back on the Road.” Bikes are set to take over a 20 mile stretch of scenic roadway around the district on Saturday, according to DC Bike Ride, with street closures beginning Friday evening.

A full list of closures and times can be found here. This event will not only include rolling street closures and car-free streets, but there will be music, snacks and virtual events as well.

There is also the Celebrate Petworth neighborhood celebration and street festival in Northwest D.C. with closures and parking restrictions in place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists can expect closures along Upshur Street between 8th Street and Georgia Avenue, NW, and along 9th Street between Upshur Street and Kansas Avenue, NW.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) said it will be closing the E Street Expressway access ramps for a tunnel inspection on Saturday and Sunday between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. On Saturday, it will be the E Street Expressway eastbound ramp with Sunday seeing the closure of E Street Expressway ramp B. There will be detours in place.

There is continuing work on the I-295/DC-295 Improvement Project with this week seeing new work concentrated along Kenilworth Avenue and southbound DC-295 between Burroughs and Eastern Avenues.

Since Tuesday, DDOT has had a right lane closed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily on southbound DC-295 from Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue through Eastern Avenue, NE. Closures also exist on the ramps to and from southbound Kenilworth Avenue at 44th Street, NE and Ord Street to DC-295.

These closures for utility upgrades, pavement and guardrail installation are scheduled through next Friday.

This weekend will see a closure of Howard Road, SE, between Firth Sterling Avenue and the WMATA Parking garage each day between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. for bridge construction too, but the Suitland Parkway will remain open.

There is still work scheduled during off-peak times, including weekends, for the I-295 Corridor between Laboratory Road/JBAB and the Suitland Parkway, which can also include Malcolm X Avenue, SE, and South Capitol Street. A full list of times and closures and be found here.

Closures continue along South Capitol Street will full stops of traffic during off-peak times at the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge (FDMB) as well. The lane closures with full stops generally occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. at 15-minute increments. More information and specifics on these events can be found here.

Virginia

With the gorgeous weather being forecast, not much should change in plans for the ongoing Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Here is a look at what’s planned heading into this weekend.

Manassas

Interstate 66, both ways before and after Route 234/Sudley Road, three lanes will be closed for paving and survey work overnights through Friday from approximately 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Centreville

Interstate 66, both ways before and after US-29, two lanes will be closed for concrete deck pouring on Friday and Saturday from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The I-66 West ramp to Route 28 North will be closed from Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South toward Route 29 North, stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North.

The ramp from Route 28 North to Braddock Road/Walney Road will be closed Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured north to the Westfields Boulevard Interchange. Drivers traveling to Braddock Road will exit to Westfields Boulevard West to Braddock Road. Drivers traveling to Walney Road will exit to Westfields Boulevard East, then turn right onto Walney Road.

Route 28 South from the former E.C. Lawrence Park Entrance to I-66 will have two lanes closed for a traffic shift on Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 28 North from I-66 to the former E.C. Lawrence Park Entrance will have two lanes closed for a traffic shift on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 66 East between Route 28 and Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway will have three lanes closed for a traffic shift on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Stringfellow Road at I-66 will reduce to a single travel lane in each direction on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Sunday and Monday nights, two-way traffic will alternate on Stringfellow Road with periodic stops of up to 15 minutes.

Fairfax

The ramps from Route 286 to I-66 East will be closed on Friday and Saturday from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be directed to I-66 West to exit Route 28 South, to Route 29/Lee Highway North, staying right to Route 28 North, following signs to I-66 East.

Route 286 North and South at I-66 will have two lanes closed for overhead bridge work, with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Interstate 66 East before and after US-50 will see three lanes closed for a traffic shift on Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The I-66 East ramps to US-50 will be closed on Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will detour farther east to Route 123/Chain Bridge Road, to turn left at the traffic signal onto Route 123 North, stay left and turn left at the next traffic signal to I-66 West, follow signs to Route 50 West or Route 50 East.

Ramps from US-50 to I-66 East will be closed for overhead bridge demolition. Traffic detoured east for a U-turn at Waples Mill Road overnights, possibly through Friday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The ramp from Monument Drive to I-66 East will be closed overnights through 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27.

Interstate 66 West from Route 123/Chain Bridge Road to east of Jermantown Road will see three lanes closed for paving on Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The I-66 East ramp to Nutley Street will be closed on Friday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic will detour farther east to I-495 North, travel north to Route 7/Leesburg Pike West, stay to the right to I-495 South, exit to I-66 West, then follow signs to Nutley Street North or South.

Interstate 66 West at I-495 has two lanes closed for overhead bridge work, with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp from I-66 West to I-495 South will be closed Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic is detoured farther west to Nutley Street, stay to the left and make a left at the traffic signal onto Nutley Street South, stay to the left and turn left at the next traffic signal to I-66 East, then follow signs to I-495 South. (The ramp from I-66 West to the 495 Express Lanes South will remain accessible.)

The I-495 South ramp to I-66 West will be closed Friday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic is detoured farther south to the exit to Route 50/Arlington Boulevard East, stay to the right to Fairview Park, take the left fork to Fairview Park North, bear left at the traffic signal and stay to the right following signs to I-495 North and I-66, then follow signs to I-66 West.

The ramp from I-495 Express Lanes South to I-66 West is closed Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Overhead variable message boards in the Express Lanes will direct traffic to an alternate route.

Beltway Work

The Outer Loop in Tysons will have two right lanes closed along the three bridges over Route 267/Dulles Toll Road Friday through Monday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. weekends (5 a.m. Monday)

The Outer Loop at I-66 will have two lanes closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers can expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours on Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A quick reminder, all work is a planned yet subject to change. Be sure to stay tuned to WTOP traffic on the 8s for any updates or additional closures. And, be sure to call the Traffic Center at WTOP, which is manned 24/7, at 866-304-WTOP.

Metro

The Red Line shutdown for Rockville Canopy Replacement Project continues through Dec. 4, which closes the Rockville and Shady Grove stations.

There is free shuttle bus service, and Metrobus and RideOn buses provide options for travel between Shady Grove and Rockville, which can all be found here.

This weekend, general maintenance and construction will require an additional shutdown on the Orange and Silver lines and single tracking for the Blue and Yellow lines.

With Metrorail operating on the normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. on Saturday and midnight on Sunday, trains will serve 89 of 91 stations with normal frequencies on the Red and Green lines.

Weekend service summary

Red Line: Shady Grove and Rockville stations closed.

• Buses replace trains with free shuttle service between Shady Grove, Rockville and Twinbrook.

• Trains operate between Twinbrook and Glenmont only.

Blue Line: Single tracking between National Airport and Braddock Rd.

Orange Lines: Shutdown between East Falls Church and Ballston.

• Trains operate in two segments: Vienna to East Falls Church and Ballston to New Carrollton.

• Free shuttle buses provided.

Silver Line: Trains operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only, due to scheduled maintenance.

• Use the free shuttle bus to transfer to the Orange Line to continue your trip.

Yellow Lines: Single tracking between National Airport and Braddock Rd.

Green Line: Normal service.

Under federal law and for your safety and the safety of others, customers are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks while traveling on Metro.