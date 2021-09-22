Road closures for DC Bike Ride this weekend

This year’s DC Bike Ride is scheduled for Saturday, and that means road closures and parking restrictions.
D.C. police said the following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday:
- Maryland Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue Southwest
- 3rd Street Northwest from Constitution Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest
- Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from the east crossover to 3rd Street Northwest
The following roads will be closed Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:
- Maryland Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue Southwest
- Independence Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to 14th Street Southwest
- 7th Street Southwest from Independence Avenue to D Street Southwest
- D Street Southwest from 7th Street to 9th Street Southwest
- Independence Avenue Southwest from 14th Street to 23rd Street Southwest
- Potomac River Freeway Southwest from Ohio Drive Southwest to Whitehurst Freeway Northwest
- E Street Expressway Northwest from 22nd Street to Potomac River Freeway Northwest
- Whitehurst Freeway Northwest from K Street to M Street Northwest
- Rock Creek Parkway Northwest from Virginia Avenue Northwest to Ohio Drive Northwest
- Memorial Bridge from George Washington Parkway to 23rd Street Southwest
- 14th Street Bridge from Virginia to Independence Avenue Southwest
- Ohio Drive Southwest, including all of Haines Point
In addition, the following streets will be Emergency No Parking from 7 p.m. Friday to about 5 p.m. Saturday:
- Maryland Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue Southwest
- 3rd Street Northwest from Constitution Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest
- Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from the east crossover to 3rd Street Northwest
And the following streets will be Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Saturday:
- Independence Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to 14th Street Southwest
- 7th Street Southwest from Independence Avenue to D Street Southwest
- D Street Southwest from 7th Street to 9th Street Southwest
- 14th Street Southwest from Independence Avenue Southwest to D Street Southwest
See a map of the course below.
Thousands of participants are expected to turn out for the 20-mile event. And the free Finish Festival on 3rd Street, between the Capitol and National Mall, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
More information on Saturday’s DC Bike Ride is online.