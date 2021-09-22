Road closures for DC Bike Ride this weekend

This year's DC Bike Ride is Saturday, and that means road closures and parking restrictions.

D.C. police said the following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday:

Maryland Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue Southwest

3rd Street Northwest from Constitution Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest

Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from the east crossover to 3rd Street Northwest

The following roads will be closed Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue Southwest

Independence Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to 14th Street Southwest

7th Street Southwest from Independence Avenue to D Street Southwest

D Street Southwest from 7th Street to 9th Street Southwest

Independence Avenue Southwest from 14th Street to 23rd Street Southwest

Potomac River Freeway Southwest from Ohio Drive Southwest to Whitehurst Freeway Northwest

E Street Expressway Northwest from 22nd Street to Potomac River Freeway Northwest

Whitehurst Freeway Northwest from K Street to M Street Northwest

Rock Creek Parkway Northwest from Virginia Avenue Northwest to Ohio Drive Northwest

Memorial Bridge from George Washington Parkway to 23rd Street Southwest

14th Street Bridge from Virginia to Independence Avenue Southwest

Ohio Drive Southwest, including all of Haines Point

In addition, the following streets will be Emergency No Parking from 7 p.m. Friday to about 5 p.m. Saturday:

Maryland Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue Southwest

3rd Street Northwest from Constitution Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest

Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from the east crossover to 3rd Street Northwest

And the following streets will be Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Saturday:

Independence Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to 14th Street Southwest

7th Street Southwest from Independence Avenue to D Street Southwest

D Street Southwest from 7th Street to 9th Street Southwest

14th Street Southwest from Independence Avenue Southwest to D Street Southwest

See a map of the course below.

Thousands of participants are expected to turn out for the 20-mile event. And the free Finish Festival on 3rd Street, between the Capitol and National Mall, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More information on Saturday’s DC Bike Ride is online.