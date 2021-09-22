Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
Road closures for DC Bike Ride this weekend

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 22, 2021, 1:29 PM

This year’s DC Bike Ride is scheduled for Saturday, and that means road closures and parking restrictions.

D.C. police said the following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday:

  • Maryland Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue Southwest
  • 3rd Street Northwest from Constitution Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest
  • Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from the east crossover to 3rd Street Northwest

The following roads will be closed Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

  • Maryland Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue Southwest
  • Independence Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to 14th Street Southwest
  • 7th Street Southwest from Independence Avenue to D Street Southwest
  • D Street Southwest from 7th Street to 9th Street Southwest
  • Independence Avenue Southwest from 14th Street to 23rd Street Southwest
  • Potomac River Freeway Southwest from Ohio Drive Southwest to Whitehurst Freeway Northwest
  • E Street Expressway Northwest from 22nd Street to Potomac River Freeway Northwest
  • Whitehurst Freeway Northwest from K Street to M Street Northwest
  • Rock Creek Parkway Northwest from Virginia Avenue Northwest to Ohio Drive Northwest
  • Memorial Bridge from George Washington Parkway to 23rd Street Southwest
  • 14th Street Bridge from Virginia to Independence Avenue Southwest
  • Ohio Drive Southwest, including all of Haines Point

In addition, the following streets will be Emergency No Parking from 7 p.m. Friday to about 5 p.m. Saturday:

  • Maryland Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue Southwest
  • 3rd Street Northwest from Constitution Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest
  • Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from the east crossover to 3rd Street Northwest

And the following streets will be Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Saturday:

  • Independence Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to 14th Street Southwest
  • 7th Street Southwest from Independence Avenue to D Street Southwest
  • D Street Southwest from 7th Street to 9th Street Southwest
  • 14th Street Southwest from Independence Avenue Southwest to D Street Southwest

See a map of the course below.

Thousands of participants are expected to turn out for the 20-mile event. And the free Finish Festival on 3rd Street, between the Capitol and National Mall, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More information on Saturday’s DC Bike Ride is online.

Will Vitka

