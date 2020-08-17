Fairfax Connector returns to full service next week

The Fairfax Connector will return to its pre-pandemic schedule while enhancing and adding new routes starting on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Fairfax Connector will return to its pre-pandemic schedule starting on Saturday, Aug. 29, while also adding new routes.

The bus system operated at approximately 70% to ensure transportation options for some of the region’s essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay said in a statement that the health and safety of its employees and its passengers remain its “top priority” as full service begins.

“We appreciate the patience and flexibility of Fairfax Connector customers who quickly adapted to the many changes required for safe travel during the ongoing pandemic,” McKay said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Along with returning to its pre-pandemic schedule, the Fairfax Connector is adding Route 697, a new weekday express route between the Stringfellow Road Park and Ride and Southwest D.C., near L’Enfant Plaza. It features 10 morning trips to D.C. and 10 afternoon trips back to Centreville.

Route 699 returns with two additional morning and afternoon trips from the Fairfax County Government Center to downtown D.C., including adjustments to departure times and reverse commute trips.

Route 334 will be operating every 30 minutes during rush hour and every hour in non-rush hour times to serve riders better heading to the Transportation Security Administration facility in Springfield.

Lastly, Route 340-341 features minor route adjustments between the Franconia-Springfield Metro station and the Saratoga Park and Ride parking lot.

More information on the bus system’s return to full service is available on its website.

With return to full service, French-based public transit operator Transdev, which handles operations for the bus system, will continue following cleaning and disinfecting procedures provided by public health officials. This includes enhanced vehicle cleaning and disinfecting all bus interiors and critical areas, such as door handles and handrails.

Customers are required to enter and exit the bus using the rear doors. Per an executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, passengers must wear a face covering on a Fairfax Connector bus. Face coverings are available for those who enter without one while supplies last.

The Fairfax Connector’s announcement comes after Metro said it would restore most of its rail and bus services to pre-pandemic levels.